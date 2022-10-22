Six injured in early morning shooting Saturday, about 100 casings found at scene

Six people between the ages of 17 and 36 years old were injured in a shooting on West Fond du Lac Avenue early Saturday morning in which about 100 casings were found at the scene, according to police.

The victims, all male, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. They are ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36 years old, according to police.

The shooting in the 4700 block of West Fond du Lac Avenue was reported about 1:20 a.m.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact police at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee shooting injures six; 100 casings found near Fond du Lac Ave