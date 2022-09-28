Six injured after gunmen open fire at school in Oakland, California

At least six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland, California, high school campus on Wednesday, according to police.

Witnesses told police a car stopped outside of the shared grounds of Rusdale Newcomer and Bay Area Technology School around 12.45pm, and three gunmen got out and started shooting before fleeing.

Five people have been taken to local hospitals for treatment, including three people whose injuries are critical.

A 13-year-old student called her father as she hid underneath her desk and gunshots could be heard in the background.

"I didn’t have too much information but I just rushed over," the father told KTVU. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn’t let me through. I asked them, ‘What if it was your daughter?’"

Police are reuniting parents and their children at a church across the street from the campus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.