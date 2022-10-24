Six injured in mass shooting at St Louis high school
At least six people were injured at a high school shooting in Missouri, police said.
The violence took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.
The suspect and five victims were transported to a hospital.
Authorities will hold a press conference at 11am local time.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.