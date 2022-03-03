Six injured when driver fleeing police slams into Staten Island building

A Staten Island drug suspect sped away from police and drove his getaway car into a building Thursday, police said.

Michael Robles, 38, and five others inside his 2007 Jeep suffered minor injuries during the 3:30 a.m. crash on Van Duzer St. and St. Paul’s Ave. in Stapleton Heights, cops said.

Police pulled over Robles’ jeep at the corner of Hudson and Cedar Sts. for a defective brake light, but when a cop approached the car, he noticed a crack pipe sticking out of Robles’ sneaker, authorities said.

The officer asked Robles to step out of the car, but Robles allegedly hit the gas instead.

He sped away and made a series of rights and lefts for six blocks until he lost control of the vehicle on Van Duzer St. and slammed into the building, causing “significant damage” to the facade, police said.

The six people in the car suffered injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Robles, who lives on Cedar St. just down the block from where he was pulled over, had drugs on him, as well as a suspended license, cops said. He’s charged him with reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and drug possession.

His arraignment in Richmond County Criminal Court was pending Thursday.