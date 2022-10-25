Six injured in Saturday night shooting in Oxford

Oct. 25—OXFORD — Six people — four adults and two children, one of them an 18-month-old — were injured Saturday night after gunfire broke out during what police and neighbors said was a memorial for a man who'd died in a traffic accident.

All six were hospitalized, but as of Monday morning four had been released. The 18-month old — who was shot multiple times — and an adult remained in the hospital, and of the four released, at least one is "going to need some follow-up care," Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, and much remains uncertain, including how many people fired, whether they fired from a vehicle or were on foot, and the identity of both those who fired and their intended targets or targets.

Early if still unconfirmed accounts suggest that 50 or more shots were fired, which Ford said would "lead a reasonable person to believe it's multiple weapons" involved.

Ford said the Oxford Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are working to question the victims and other witnesses, and that more information is likely to come in as those who were present recover from the shock of the incident and contact authorities.

"When children become the victims, when our smallest people are victims, I would hope that a community would say enough is enough, we've got to step up, we've got to open up the lines of communication to our law enforcement and to every stakeholder," Ford said. "I hope it's an eye-opener for the community."

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in what police termed "the area of Piedmont Avenue," which is a residential neighborhood about a block west of Oxford's central business district.

People had gathered for what Ford called "a celebration of life" for Curtis Leroy White Jr., who was 43 years old when he died earlier this month.

Police believe that about 100 people, and "maybe a little more," were present shortly after the shooting, Ford said.

In the immediate aftermath, Oxford police received help from the Granville County Sheriff's Office, the Henderson Police Department, the Vance County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol. But "even with that many hands on deck, it still took quite a bit to get it to calm down," Ford said.

Investigators questioned some people at the scene, "but people were upset, they were crying, people had had a little bit to drink, and we just didn't have a lot of good information that came out of that," Ford said. They took down some names to follow up with, but others who'd been at the scene naturally fled when they heard the gunfire break out.

Authorities are hoping that many of those will contact investigators. The Oxford Police Department can be reached at 919-693-3161, and the county Crime Stoppers line is 919-693-3100.

"We'll continue until we interview the right people," Ford said.

A trio of evidence technicians from the SBI helped an Oxford police technician collect evidence, including the spent shell casings Ford hopes investigators can use to figure out how many people were firing and what they were firing.

"We worked together since it was such a large crime scene," Ford said of the joint effort with the SBI. "Those extra hands were certainly beneficial."

Ford added that she thinks "it was just random as far as who was hit" once the shooting started.

"I believe it was somebody in that crowd Saturday that was a target, but I don't know if they were shot or not, because at this point we don't have enough information," she said, adding that police haven't heard that anyone other than the six who were shot have needed medical treatment.

Four of the victims were airlifted to hospitals "outside the area" for treatment, police said.

The chief said Saturday's incident can be deemed a mass shooting — even though that's a term for which there's no exact definition, with various media groups applying it to fatal and non-fatal cases where four or more people have been shot.

"Just tragic," Ford said. "I've been here for 25 years and I've never seen anything like this in Oxford before."

She conceded, though, that there have been six or seven shootings in Oxford in the past couple of months, including some drive-bys.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.