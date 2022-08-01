Six injured in three Hartford shootings over the weekend

Three separate shootings in Hartford have left six victims injured, including one in serious condition, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Four victims were injured in a Main Street shooting Sunday night around 6:44 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main St. for reported gunfire and found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said. She was alert and conscious on the scene.

Two other women, a 19- and a 20-year-old, were also found with graze wounds from gunfire, police said. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A man in his 30s arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound while police were on scene. He was also alert, conscious and is now in stable condition, police said.

A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting on Albany Avenue right before 1 a.m. Monday, police said. The man arrived at an area hospital for treatment with a gunshot wound that police said was not life threatening.

Police found evidence of gunfire at 1136 Albany Ave. when called there on a ShotSpotter activation.

A 16-year-old was shot in Hartford Saturday afternoon on Broad Street as well, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.