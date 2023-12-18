Six Iowans saved people from burning buildings. They were awarded Monday for their bravery

Six Iowans were recognized for heroic acts during the annual Governor's Lifesaving and Sullivan Brothers' awards ceremony on Monday.

The Iowans are chosen for acts of bravery; all of this year's awards were given to those who rescued others from burning buildings. The awards have been given out annually since 1977.

"Today, we have the opportunity to express our gratitude for astonishing courage," Gov. Kim Reynolds said at the ceremony, held in the Iowa Capitol rotunda.

One award, the Governor's Lifesaving Award, is given to everyday Iowans who attempted to save the life of another person. This year's went to men in Guttenberg and Cylinder.

The other, the Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor, is given to a first responder who goes above and beyond the call of duty. It's named after five brothers from Waterloo who enlisted and served together in the Navy in World War II. All five brothers, George, Frank, Joe, Matter, and Albert Sullivan, died when two Japanese torpedoes struck their ship. This year's award was given to a team of Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies.

"It's just decency. It's courage. Bravery," Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said of the six award winners. "For these men who stand here today, I know it was just another day. It was just something else that they were called upon to do. They were at the right place at the right time."

You can see past recipients of the Governor's Lifesaving Award and Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor on the Department of Public Safety's website.

The 2023 winners were:

Caleb Crocker of Guttenberg, Iowa

Caleb Crocker, of Guttenberg, received the 2023 Governor's Lifesaving Award on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Caleb Crocker was working the night shift On Dec. 1, 2022, at a group home in Guttenberg when he knew something was wrong: the building was on fire.

"As the home started to fill with smoke, Caleb continually reentered the home, not once, not twice, but five times and guided, and in some instances carried, the residents to safety," Bayens said.

Crocker saved five lives that night, earning him the Governor's Lifesaving Award.

Andrew Krieg of Cylinder, Iowa

Andrew Krieg, of Cylinder, received the 2023 Governor's Lifesaving Award on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Andrew Krieg was working on a rural Palo Alto County farm Nov. 27, 2022, when he received a call from a coworker who had seen smoke coming from the acreage. So, Krieg went to check it out.

Upon his arrival, the home's entryway was engulfed. He saw two silhouettes inside the house.

Krieg made his way into the burning home to save the two elderly residents and carry them out to safety, earning him the Governor's Lifesaving Award.

"The Palo Alto County Sheriff's office described Andrew as the following: a farmer, a neighbor and an exceptional human being," Bayens said.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Four Shelby County deputies were recognized for their courage with the Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor on Monday Dec. 18, 2023.

Sheriff Neil Gross, Chief Deputy Cody Eckles, Deputy Jacob Hoss and Deputy William McDaniel of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office received the Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a suicidal subject who had barricaded himself inside a house with the intention to blow up the home. Deputies attempted to facilitate a peaceful surrender, but flames soon began engulfing the home and they lost contact with the person.

"Law enforcement began to hear what sounded like gunshots inside the home," Bayens said. "(There was) believed to be a stack of ammunition, igniting the growing fire."

Lead by Eckles, the four men battered their way into the home, of which all the doors were screwed shut from the inside, and saved the man. The fire was later extinguished.

"For their singular determination to save a man's life and then faced countless deadly risks, these four have been selected to receive the Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor," Bayens said.

