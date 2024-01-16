Six New Jersey lottery players win big prizes playing Powerball

New Jersey lottery players won six prizes of at least $50,000 last week playing the multi-state Powerball lottery - including two in Bergen County, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Tuesday.

In addition, two tickets sold in the Garden State for the Mega Millions won $10,000 prizes.

Here's a look at the big lottery winners last week and where the winning tickets were sold:

$150,000 - Powerball, Jan. 15, sold via third-party lottery app Jackpocket

$100,000 - Powerball, Jan. 13, sold at Shop Rite on Old Hook Road in Emerson (Bergen County)

$50,000 - Powerball, Jan. 15, sold at Welsh Farms on River Road in New Milford (Bergen County)

$50,000 - Powerball, Jan. 8, sold at Village Store on Magnolia Road in Pemberton (Burlington County)

$50,000 - Powerball, Jan. 8, sold at Market Place Deli on Route 23 in Hamburg (Sussex County)

$50,000 - Powerball, Jan. 8, sold at South Street Market on South Street in New Providence (Union County)

$12,016 - Pick-6, Jan. 15, sold at One Stop Wine & Liquors on Ridge Road in North Arlington (Bergen County)

$10,000 - Mega Millions, Jan. 9, sold via third-party lottery app Jackpocket

$10,000 - Mega Millions, Jan. 12, sold at Krauzer's Food Store on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland (Bergen County)

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Powerball: Six New Jersey lottery players win big prizes