Six juveniles in critical condition after crash in Merrifield

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said seven juveniles were involved in a crash that left six with life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a post on the X platform that officers were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Pioneer Ln. in Merrifield.

One juvenile was arrested and six were taken to hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident.

