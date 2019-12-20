Six killed as India endures bloodiest day of protests since 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law implemented

Muslims took to the streets after Friday Prayers to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act - REUTERS

Police in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh confirmed six people were killed on Friday during protests against a new ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law, the bloodiest day since demonstrations erupted nine days ago.

Protests again raged across much of northern India with people chanting for the prime minister to be removed at Delhi’s Jama Masjid mosque.

Mobile internet has been cut in Uttar Pradesh and it also remains blocked in the southern state of Karnataka after two protesters died in Mangalore.

In total, 15 people have died in clashes while police have detained thousands of protesters and civil rights activists across India.

A video has gone viral on social media of the arrest of historian Ramchandra Guha, the biographer of independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Muslims took to the streets en masse after Friday prayers and vowed to demonstrate until Narendra Modi - the prime minister and leader of the ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP - withdraws the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We will fight till this law is rolled back. We will not back down,” said protester Shamim Qureishi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of suppressing India's 193 million Muslim population since winning a second term in May Credit: Prakash Singh/AFP More

Delhi witnessed large protests in Daryaganj while students from Jamia Millia Islamia University held a peaceful demonstration and gave police roses.

A student organisation has claimed over 40 minors are being held without charge in Daryaganj police station.

Angry crowds threw stones at police in the cities of Ferozabad, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad while police fired tear gas in the city of Kanpur to restrain protesters.

The Citizenship Amendment Act will offer citizenship to followers of six religions – including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus – from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but not Muslims.

It is the latest in a string of actions taken by the Modi government against India’s Muslim population.

In August, the autonomous status enjoyed by the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked while it was announced 1.9 million people in Assam – largely Muslims – would be detained and deported as part of a new National Register of Citizens.