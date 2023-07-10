Six killed in stabbing attack at China kindergarten

A police cordon is placed in the aftermath of a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in Lianjiang county, Guangdong province (Video obtained via REUTERS)

Six people were killed and one suffered injuries in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in China's south-eastern province of Guangdong on Monday.

A 25-year-old man surnamed Wu has been arrested from Lianjiang, the local police said, adding they were investigating the incident.

A teacher, two parents and three students were identified as the victims of the attack that took place at 7.40am local time, a city government spokesperson said.

Local police reportedly called the incident a case of "intentional assault".

An unconfirmed video being widely shared on social media purports to show at least two of the victims lying on the street outside the school in a pool of blood.

Dafeng News cited an unidentified witness as saying that the suspect's child had been struck by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school in an earlier incident, the Associated Press reported.

The attack sparked an emotive debate on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where the incident was one of the top trending discussions on Monday afternoon.

“It’s outrageous to do this to children who have no power at all. How many families will be destroyed by this ... I support the death penalty,” one Weibo user said.

China stabbing attack (The Independent)

Another user questioned security at schools, especially after similar previous attacks. “Why do such cases still continue to emerge?”

There has been a spate of knife attacks at schools in China – where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government – in recent years.

In August last year, a 48-year-old man barged into a kindergarten in southeastern Jianxi province, killing three people and injuring another six.

Two children were killed and 16 others wounded in a similar knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China in 2021.