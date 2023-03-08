Six new lawsuits against Maine diocese say priest continued to abuse girls after changing parishes

Emily Allen, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·7 min read

Mar. 8—Patricia Harkins Butkowski named the priest who abused her when she first came forward nearly 20 years ago. But Maine law at the time said she couldn't sue.

Butkowski and five others who say they were abused by the Rev. Lawrence Sabatino as children throughout the 1950s and 1960s filed civil lawsuits Wednesday against The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland thanks to a recent change in state law that removed the statute of limitations for claims of childhood sexual abuse.

The diocese is challenging that law, and a Maine judge is weighing whether to send the question to Maine's highest court for review.

Butkowski's family reported the abuse immediately in 1958. Butkowski's attorneys, Michael Bigos and Jessica Arbour, said the diocese, instead of removing Sabatino from the priesthood or warning parishioners about the allegations, transferred him from Lewiston to a church in Portland where he continued to groom and sexually abuse young girls.

Sabatino died in 1990. He was a priest in Maine for 40 years and served at seven parishes. A report by the Maine Attorney General's office released in 2005 shows that at least 13 women had come forward by that time, either personally or through family members, to say Sabatino sexually abused them after his transfer to Portland.

In 2021, the Maine State Legislature voted to repeal the statute of limitations for civil claims of childhood sexual abuse, allowing Butkowski and about 20 others to file lawsuits against the church.

A TRAIL OF EVENTS

Butkowski said she learned about the law change through press coverage of Ann Allen's complaint in December. Allen was the first to sue the church over Sabatino's abuse.

"I want them to apologize to me, and to all of us, for allowing this to happen and for not stopping it," Butkowski said.

Attorneys want the cases to move to trial quickly, without lengthy hearings and oral arguments, so a jury can decide if the diocese is liable for not taking more serious action against Sabatino and allowing him to continue working with young girls.

Bigos said the international Roman Catholic Church has known for hundreds of years that priests have abused children. It was offering "treatment" to clergy accused of abuse by the 20th century, Bigos said, as several priests in Maine and elsewhere had been credibly accused.

Butkowski's own experience should have been enough warning to prevent Sabatino from abusing more children when he was moved to St. Peter Parish on Federal Street in 1958.

Butkowski, who first shared her story with the Press Herald in 2005, said she was in the first grade when Sabatino lured her and her older brother away from St. Patrick's School in Lewiston. He took them to a clearing in the woods, where he asked her brother to pick strawberries and then, once alone with Butkowski, he assaulted her.

When Butkowski's brother learned Sabatino had taken her into the woods a second time, he ran home and told their mother.

A doctor later documented evidence of the abuse and her family reported it to police in 1958. Rather than investigating, they sent the family to talk to the bishop. The diocese told the family Sabatino would be kept away from other children. Instead, they transferred him to St. Peter Parish, where he was allowed to run a girl's church group and never told parishioners about the allegations.

"My mother was told he would never, ever be in a position to oversee children," said Butkowski. "For my whole life, until 2005, I believed that mantra. It was not until 2005 that I found out there were other victims after me."

'I DON'T FEEL ALONE ANYMORE'

Five other complaints filed Wednesday describe what happened next. These women — including Theresa Day, Felicia Quatrano Ham, Mary Greene and two others who asked not to be named — say Sabatino had taken a "special interest" in them as young girls, many of whom also attended his after-school group at the church.

He provided relief to their busy families by taking them on trips in town and having them do chores around the parish. He bought them candy and enticed them with games and offers of private piano lessons.

"I remember every moment of what happened. I've never forgotten any second of it," said Mary Greene, who said she was abused by Sabatino while attending his sodality group in 1963 when she was about eight years old. "I hope that this does help other survivors to come forward and that it helps keep children safe."

Allen, who also attended the sodality meetings as a 6-year-old girl, told reporters in December she struggled with the secret of her abuse for decades, carrying it with her through adulthood and struggling with isolation.

"I don't feel alone anymore. And I hope they don't either," Allen said, clasping hands with Butkowski, both sitting tearfully among the newest plaintiffs.

One of the new plaintiffs said she had been grateful for Sabatino's attention before the abuse and for affection "that she was not always receiving at home from her large family."

Another woman said Sabatino brought her to two other men who abused her when she was about six to eight years old.

Allen said she hopes the lawsuits will result in more preventative policies at the diocese and changes to how they respond to people who come forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

A spokesperson for the diocese did not respond to an email Wednesday afternoon asking whether the diocese has or will apologize, and what policy changes they'd be willing to consider.

In December, the diocese's communications director Dave Guthro said the diocese's current process when clergy are confronted with abuse allegations is to place them on leave while police and a church review board investigate.

But the women suing the diocese Wednesday said this process hasn't been enough.

"This diocese has been really quick to say 'We're really sorry for what Lawrence Sabatino did to you,'" said Arbour, who works for a national firm representing cases against the Catholic church. "But what they have not said, and what they need to say, and what they're going to say in response to this lawsuit, is 'We're really sorry for what we did to you. For the decisions we made to put you directly in the crosshairs of a predator and a monster.'"

MORE CASES ANTICIPATED

The Press Herald sued the Maine Attorney General's office in 2005 to release the results of its investigation into the diocese which revealed at least 20 priests, who had since died, had been credibly accused of abusing children. No criminal charges were ever filed, either because there was deemed to be insufficient evidence to prosecute or because the statute of limitations had run out. The report also stated that the diocese wasn't criminally liable for any of the alleged abuse because in Maine the church wasn't legally required to report allegations until 1997.

Attorneys for the diocese have argued they're not responsible for the actions of Sabatino and other individuals. In November, their attorneys filed a legal challenge to the 2021 law, saying that lawmakers had no right to remove the statute of limitations. The diocese argued the new law is unconstitutional because it creates new liability and exposes the church to "tens of millions of dollars" in potential claims.

Cumberland County Superior Justice Thomas McKeon ruled the law was constitutional in February, but the diocese is now asking him to refer the question to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

If he denies it, the diocese could still appeal his ruling directly. There is no time limit for when McKeon could make his decision.

"The court agrees that these questions are important, given the number of related cases already docketed," McKeon wrote in his previous ruling, with "a large number of new cases anticipated."

Recommended Stories

  • 6-year-old who shot teacher won’t face charges, prosecutor says

    The city prosecutor in Newport News, Virginia, said Wednesday that he would not seek charges against the 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher in January.

  • Teenage girl followed, sexually assaulted in Arlington

    The man police believe sexually assaulted a teenager in Arlington over the weekend is still on the loose. The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident on S. Four Mile Run Drive and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to police and has all the latest details.

  • Man entered Burbank High School, sexually assaulted girls: Police

    A 22-year-old Glendale man has arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three students at Burbank High School.

  • $600K awarded to Kansas City prison employee in lawsuit over hostile work environment

    The suit is one of several that have swirled around a downtown Kansas City corrections facility in recent years.

  • Robert Hufcut sentenced to 22 years in prison for child sexual abuse conviction

    Former Mamakating highway superintendent Robert Hufcut gets 22 years in prison after December child sexual abuse conviction.

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Breonna Taylor's mother says DOJ report shows what we already knew

    The Department of Justice investigation came after thousands of people marched in the streets daily for months following Breonna Taylor's death.

  • Mass rallies and strikes in France over Macron's pension reform

    More than a million people marched in France and strikes disrupted transport and schools on Tuesday during mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to push back the retirement age to 64.Police used teargas in Paris and minor clashes also took place in the western city of Nantes, but the more than 260 union-organised rallies across the country were mostly peaceful.Labour leaders had pledged to bring France "to a standstill" on the biggest day of action in a series of stoppages this year -- a goal that proved beyond their reach judged by the busy roads of major cities.Only one in five regional and high-speed trains ran, however, and the Paris metro system operated with a skeletal schedule.&nbsp;Rubbish began piling up in the capital after garbage collectors walked off the job."The government has to take (resistance) into account when there are so many people in the street, when they're having so much trouble explaining and passing their reform," CFDT union chief Laurent Berger said as she stood at the head of the Paris rally.- Unions plan more action -The interior ministry said 1.28 million people marched across the country, making it one of the biggest protests in decades and slightly bigger than a previous round of demonstrations on January 31.&nbsp;The CGT union put the figure at 3.5 million.It appears unlikely that Tuesday's protests will influence Macron, 45, who has championed pension reform since coming to power in 2017 in order to tackle deficits forecast for the coming decades.Analysts see the centrist as determined to press ahead, with parliament set to vote on the draft legislation as early as next week.On Tuesday evening the unions called for an urgent meeting with Macron.But they also announced to more days of action, including protests on Saturday.- U-turn? -Speeches on Tuesday by political opponents and union leaders sought to convince voters that only massive popular resistance and protests could force the government into a U-turn, a regular feature of French democracy."On the one hand there's (Macron's) will, on the other the will of the people," hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon told a demonstration in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille."Who should have the last word? Of course it should be the people," he added, calling for fresh elections or a referendum on the changes.Although around two in three people are against the reform, around the same number believe it will be enacted, according to a poll by the Elabe survey group published on Monday.Most people support the strikers, polls also show.Ali Toure, a 28-year-old construction worker, was waiting for a delayed train north of Paris on Tuesday morning, but said it was "no big deal" if he arrived late to work for a month."They're right to be striking. Manual labour is hard," he said.A blockade of oil refineries, underway since Tuesday morning, has the potential to cause severe disruption if it continues in the weeks ahead. &nbsp;Around a third of teachers were absent on Tuesday, a quarter of civil servants, and half of workers at the state-owned EDF energy utility, according to ministry and company figures.&nbsp;- 'Work longer' -&nbsp;The government argues that raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, abolishing privileges enjoyed by employees in some sectors, and stiffening the requirements for a full pension are required to balance the pension system.France lags most of its European neighbours, which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above.Its spending on pensions is the third highest among industrialised countries, at the equivalent of 14.5 percent of GDP, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development."If we want to keep this system going, we need to work longer," Macron said last month.But unions contest that conclusion and say small increases in contributions could keep it solvent.They also argue that the proposed measures are unfair and would disproportionately affect low-skilled workers who start their careers early, as well as women.The bill is now being debated in the upper house senate, with a vote by both houses of parliament expected by the middle of the month or by March 26 at the latest.Union leaders are set to meet Tuesday evening to decide on their next moves.burs-adp/pvh

  • Police arrest armed robbery suspects after pursuit from New Hampshire to Sterling, Mass.

    Three suspects wanted for armed robbery were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police pursued them from New Hampshire to Sterling, Massachusetts.

  • Wicomico woman convicted of sexual abuse of her minor child

    A Wicomico County jury convicted Qwenda Jones, 39, of sexual abuse and rape of her minor child.

  • Man rapes 10-year-old girl he met at church, then threatens her, Oklahoma cops say

    Police said he sexually assaulted two more girls, ages 10 and 15. Officers believe there may be more victims.

  • Daylight saving time: Sunshine Protection Act gets reintroduced. What it means for Florida, spring forward

    Daylight saving time: “Changing our clocks ... is inconvenient & entirely unnecessary. It's time to end this antiquated practice,” Rep. Vern Buchanan

  • 2023 NFL mock draft 5.0: Anthony Richardson vaults way up, while Jalen Carter 'slides' to team that trades back

    Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.

  • Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas

    Chaos erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas when one passenger unleashed a torrent of punches on another, in an attack captured in viral video, officials said Wednesday.

  • Mob of masked teens trash Chinese restaurant in Queens, causes $20,000 in damages

    Police are searching for a mob of masked vandals who barged in and trashed a seafood restaurant in Queens, New York. On March 4, a group of teenagers took an elevator to the third floor of a corner mall in College Point and stormed into the Fish Village restaurant, wildly flipping tables and chairs while customers were eating at around 8:20 p.m. A cell phone video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Wednesday by education and community activist Yiatin Chu, who lamented, "We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property."

  • Man accused of trying to stab attendant with a broken metal spoon on a United flight leaned over and asked another passenger about the emergency exit door before attack: feds

    Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

  • A Louisville police sergeant ignored that a cop knelt on a man's neck for nearly 2 minutes — but did note that an officer broke one of their fingernails, DOJ alleges

    The DOJ released results of its investigation into the Louisville Police Department, alleging that officers repeatedly violated the Constitution.

  • Starbucks Arrest Leaves Cali Sheriff’s Office Owing Millions to Black Mom and Daughter

    A mother and her two daughters were unlawfully arrested outside a Starbucks in 2019 for being Black and minding their business. Now, the county sheriff’s office owes them $8.25 million in settlement money for violating their civil rights, per Fox 2 KTVU.

  • A cartel's mistake may explain kidnappings in Mexico

    A theory that the kidnapping of four Americans was a case of mistaken identity gains strength.

  • Mexico Kidnapping Survivor’s Nightmare Ordeal: ‘She Watched Them Die’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Latavia McGeeA South Carolina woman who was kidnapped while in Mexico for a tummy tuck made it out alive without serious physical injury—but the psychological trauma from the terrifying ordeal may take considerably longer to heal.Latavia McGee, 35, and three others were ambushed last Friday by gunmen two and half hours after driving across the U.S. border into Matamoros. The four were hit with a barrage of gunfire before being forced

  • Judge denies bond for all but 1 of 23 arrested for attack at planned police training facility

    "They had shields. They had bags of rocks. They had fireworks. They had Molotov cocktails.”