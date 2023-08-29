Six LCSO deputies on paid administrative leave following fatal officer-involved shooting

Six Lee County deputies are on paid administrative leave following a Monday overnight shooting that killed a man who opened fire on them.

The shootout between Thomas Carney, 28, and deputies happened after they responded to a domestic disturbance at his Lehigh Acres on Sunday night. Then, authorities responded to a second call at the home for a physical altercation, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Harlow Avenue South and 22nd Street Southwest, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies had responded to the home earlier in the night for a verbal altercation where they determined no laws were broken.

They returned to a report of a domestic assault, and Carney had fled with a handgun. As deputies searched the neighborhood, Carney opened fire, Marceno said.

Marceno said deputies fired 30 to 40 rounds at Carney, who died on scene. He added Carney shot a deputy, who was protected by his bullet-resistant vest. That deputy was taken to the hospital and released.

Sgt. Todd Olmer, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said they investigate all deadly force incidents.

Lee County deputies also were involved in March 26 shooting on Travis Drive in North Fort Myers. This is the second deadly shooting in Lee County in less than three months.

On June 11, Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore announced Cape Coral Police officers shot and killed Roland Henry Halle, 73, as he raised a gun at them during a domestic disturbance. Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

