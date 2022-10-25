Six Macon youths charged with car thefts and damaging school, restaurant

Six youths were arrested for auto theft and property damage, among other charges, last week in Macon, officials said.

Five of the six people arrested were juveniles, according to a release from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Smiley, 23, and Hdywandus Hyminus Poole, 17, were both arrested Thursday along with a 16-year-old boy. Three girls aged 14, 15 and 16 were arrested Wednesday.

The group stole two cars, one from Express Oil Change on Forest Hill Road and another from the Aston Hall neighborhood, according to the report. They also tried to steal cars from the Adrian Apartments on Riverside Drive.

Reports and arrests

The first report of the crimes was related to the group tearing up signs at ACE Academy and damaging a food truck at Guitarras Mexican Restaurant on Tom Hill Boulevard Tuesday. The same six youths were identified at each crime scene, police said

The car thefts were reported the following day; both cars were recovered. One vehicle was found abandoned in a yard on Azalea Drive, while the other was recovered in Atlanta after a pursuit.

The three girls were arrested at the Park Apartments on Northside Drive by deputies Wednesday. All three were taken to the youth detention center.

Smiley, Poole and the 16-year-old boy were all arrested by deputies from the sheriff’s office gang unit Thursday at the Clarion Hotel, just off of Riverside Drive. All three were interviewed by investigators.

All six youths were charged with felony auto theft, entering an auto with intent to commit a felony, criminal trespassing and criminal property damage.

Smiley and Poole are both being held at the law enforcement center without bond, while the other four juveniles are being held at YDC.