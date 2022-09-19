Six Members of Clarksville motorcycle gang are convicted.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that six members of the Clarksville Mongols were convicted last Friday. Among the charges were racketeering conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking to name a few.

A seventh, non-gang member from Kentucky was also convicted in relation to a drug trafficking conspiracy with the group.

The Findings of the Trial

The violent motorcycle gang has a history of committed crimes including murder, assault, kidnappings robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and large-scale drug trafficking.

"Friday’s verdict officially ends an era of drug-trafficking, violence, and intimidation inflicted on the people of Clarksville by the Clarksville Mongols,” said U.S. Attorney Wildasin.

The Mongols also spread approximately $1 million of nearly pure methamphetamine and was responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Stephanie Bradley in May 2015 and Stephen Cole in November 2017.

The release from the DOJ also stated that the trial included allegations of:

Setting fire to and destroying the Sin City Motorcycle Clubhouse in Clarksville on May 17, 2015

Conducting a home invasion in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on July 4, 2015, and pistol whipping the resident and stealing his belongings while holding the victim at knifepoint

Assaulting two individuals at a residence in Clarksville and holding them at gunpoint while they interrogated one of the victims and searched the residence for drug proceeds on January 17, 2016; and

From Oct. 26, 2016, through on or about Nov. 9, 2016, kidnapping a woman from a hotel in Nashville, and physically assaulting her and threatening her while interrogating her about the death of a co-conspirator member of the Mongols Harbor Chapter in California.

The Convictions

James Wesley Frazier, 24, Maximum Penalty: Mandatory Life in Prison

racketeering conspiracy

conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

money laundering conspiracy

kidnapping

kidnapping in aid of racketeering

the murder of Stephanie Bradley in aid of racketeering

firearm offenses

interstate travel in aid of racketeering

Aelix Santiago, 34, Maximum Penalty: Up to Life in Prison

racketeering conspiracy

conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

money laundering conspiracy; firearm offenses

kidnapping.

Michael Forrester, 34, Maximum Penalty: Up to Life in Prison

racketeering conspiracy

conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

money laundering conspiracy

conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce and robbery affecting interstate commerce

kidnapping

firearms offenses

Jamie Hern, 43, Maximum Penalty: Up to Life in Prison

racketeering conspiracy

conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

money laundering conspiracy

assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

firearm offenses

conspiracy to tamper with a witness and witness tampering

kidnapping

William Boylston, 32, Maximum Penalty: Mandatory Life in Prison

racketeering conspiracy

assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

kidnapping resulting in the death of Stephen Cole

kidnapping of Stephen Cole in aid of racketeering

the murder of Stephen Cole in aid of racketeering

Jason Meyerholz, 48, Maximum Penalty: Mandatory Life in Prison

racketeering conspiracy

assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering

kidnapping resulting in death of Stephen Cole

kidnapping of Stephen Cole in aid of racketeering

the murder of Stephen Cole in aid of racketeering

Derek Leighton Stanley (Kentucky), 48, Maximum Penalty: Up to Life in Prison

conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

money laundering conspiracy

distribution of, or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

Moving Forward

Over the course of seven years, 21 Mongol members have been charged with federal offenses. 13 of which previously plead guilty and two, including Stephen Cole, are deceased.

The release states that Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr., will separately determine each defendant’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Clarksville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Kentucky State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathryn Risinger and Chris Suedekum for the Middle District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Matthew P. Mattis of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime & Gang Section are prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Six Members of Clarksville motorcycle gang are convicted