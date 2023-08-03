Six men arrested over Bergen County crime spree in December

Six men were arrested this week in relation to a string of burglaries last December, police said.

Three of the men, Olajawan Davis-Fleming, 27, and Shaquan White, 20, of Newark as well as Khyree Lawrence, 19, of East Orange were arrested at their homes while the other three, Tysean Ware, 20, David Cureton, 20, and Ali Hall, 21, were served complaint warrants in Morris County Jail, Monmouth County Jail and Essex County Jail respectively, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement on Thursday.

They face charges of burglary, theft, attempted burglary, weapons offenses, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and conspiracy.

Allegedly on Dec. 25, 2022, the Alpine Police Department received a report that a BMW SUV had been stolen from a home. Police determined that the same vehicle was involved in crimes including attempted burglaries in Cresskill, Montville and Rumson.

According to police, days later, on Dec. 27, Alpine Police got a 911 call that said there were men in the first floor of a home while the residents were upstairs. Police responded as the people fled in a Mercedes Benz that was stolen out of New York. That vehicle is believed to be involved in an attempted burglary the night before in Old Tappan.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad identified Ware, Cureton, Davis-Fleming, Lawrence, White and Hall.

Ware and Cureton face charges of second-degree armed burglary, second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree theft, five counts of third-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree attempted burglary, two counts of third-degree terroristic threats and a disorderly persons offense of theft.

Davis-Fleming faces charges of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree attempted burglary.

Lawrence and Cureton face charges of second-degree armed burglary, second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree conspiracy to commit armed burglary, four counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and a disorderly persons offense of theft.

Hall faces charges of third-degree receiving stolen property.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County NJ: Six arrested over crime spree in December