Six men break in, steal $25,000 in jewelry from Memphis store, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for six men they say broke into an East Memphis jewelry store early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Mednikow Jewelry on Perkins Road Extended at 2:24 a.m. on June 13.

MPD released surveillance video that showed the suspects breaking the glass front door, then using yellow pry bars to open the roll-up security door. The video showed them wedging the door open and holding it open with a chair.

The video also showed three vehicles on the parking lot outside the business at 1:50 a.m. -- a red Dodge Charger, a black Nissan Altima or Maxima, and a black SUV, possibly an Infiniti. The suspects got out of the vehicles and looked inside the business.

After busting the glass door, the thieves made off with around $25,000 in jewelry, according to police.

If you have any idea who these men are or know anything about the stolen jewelry, Memphis Police urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information leading to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



