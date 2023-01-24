Six men charged with assaulting fellow jail inmate

Jan. 23—HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies have charged six men with simple assault in connection with a beating at the county jail that was captured on cellphone video and publicized on social media.

Those accused are:

—Michael Jamal Allen, 36;

—Tyren Hargrove, 22;

—Darrius Donzell Harris, 31;

—Clydarious Demonte Henderson, 21;

—Trevon Antwan Murphy, 21; and

—Evean Dontae Perry, 19.

The criminal summons filed for each of the men gave their address as 516 Breckinridge St., Henderson, which is the address of the Vance County Jail.

Each accuses its target of having struck another inmate, Jammee D. Terry, with his fists.

Deputies allege the incident happened on Dec. 10. A magistrate issued a summons for each of the men on Dec. 15, and they were served on the men the afternoon of Jan. 10 and returned that day to the magistrate's office.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said the charges followed an investigation that began after the 56-second video of the incident surfaced on social media — TikTok, specifically — last month.

"No inmates or even the alleged victim reported it himself," Brame said, adding that the victim was not injured.

The sheriff also said it's obvious that an inmate recorded the video — which means an inmate had a cellphone, a security violation at pretty much any jail or prison given that cellphones can be used to plan and coordinate escapes, smuggling or other criminal activity.

"Contraband is smuggled into facilities across the state," Brame said. "We're working on it, taking some security measures, having equipment in doors installed and new procedures about staff coming to work. We're working on those things."

In addition to the assault charge, deputies also obtained two other summonses for Hargrove.

One, issued on Jan. 9, accuses him of felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner, felony possession of controlled substances on jail premises and misdemeanor possession of tobacco by an inmate.

Story continues

It alleges that on or about Jan. 6, Hargrove had "metal material made into a pointed configuration with an orange in color cloth-type handle."

Deputies did not elaborate, but in popular parlance, he's accused of having a shiv — a makeshift knife.

The drug charge accuses Hargrove of unlawfully having "two Suboxone stripes." That's a trade name for buprenorphine/naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid abuse disorder. The tobacco charge alleges that Hargrove had a cigarette "other than for authorized religious purposes."

The other summons, issued on Dec. 14, accused Hargrove of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and misdemeanor possession of tobacco by an inmate.

Deputies who filed it alleged that on or about Dec. 13, Hargrove had marijuana and tobacco, the latter again for "other than for authorized religious purposes."

Terry, meanwhile, has been in custody since the summer, when Henderson police arrested and charged him with trafficking heroin and cocaine, and with firearms possession by a felon.

