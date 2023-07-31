Six migrant workers struck by SUV in intentional act, N.C. authorities say

Six migrant workers outside a North Carolina Walmart were struck by an SUV Sunday in what police allege was an intentional act.

The migrants were hospitalized with an array of injuries, but none were life-threatening, the Lincolnton Police Department said in a statement.

The motorist, described as an older white man, drove off and was still being sought Sunday night, police said.

Officials did not provide a make and model for the SUV, but in security video images distributed by police, it appears to be a dark color, possibly black. Authorities hope someone will recognize it and report it.

The incident was reported at the Walmart at 1:17 p.m., the department said.

"Six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an intentional assault with a vehicle," it said.

Lincolnton is about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

It wasn't clear where the migrants are from. Although authorities believe the act was intentional, they haven not said it may have been an alleged hate crime.

"The motives of the suspect are still under investigation," the department said.

