Six missing siblings located, Massachusetts police say. Three family members arrested

Three people have been arrested after six children briefly went missing in Massachusetts, according to police and local media reports.

Police responded to a home in Haverhill on May 10 following a report that seven siblings were being abused by their parents, according to NBC Boston. The report came from one of the older children who was not among the missing.

Three days later, six of the siblings — all between 7 months and 9 years old — were reported missing, according to the news outlet, which added that the parents refused to cooperate with officials during the subsequent search.

The missing children were located several hours later with the assistance of state police, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies, according to a news release from the Haverhill Police Department.

The children were “in good health and (were placed) in the custody of The Dept. (of) Children and Families,” police said in the release, which was posted on Facebook.

The children’s mother, stepfather and grandmother were later arrested, according to Boston 25 News, citing the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The mother and stepfather, both 37, were charged with battery and assault, while the grandmother was charged with kidnapping, according to the news outlet.

She was also charged with intimidating a police officer, according to WHDH.

It’s not clear if the three charged individuals had retained attorneys.

Haverhill is approximately 35 miles north of Boston.

Man barges into middle school girls’ bathroom, offers child hypodermic needles, cops say

Teen ‘joking’ around with gun fatally shoots his 16-year-old friend, Ohio cops say

Mom and son shot bear cubs on private land, Oregon officials say. Now they must pay