Six Mondays community forum returns with presentations on A.I., gun laws

Feb. 16—Community members will soon be able to discuss topics like artificial intelligence, changes to concealed carry law and teenage social media use with a variety of experts.

The Six Mondays program, an initiative led by Indiana University Kokomo, the First Friends of Kokomo church and Howard County Community Supervision, is returning for a third year.

The first presentation will be held Monday and is titled "The Use of Multiple Social Media Accounts by Teenagers: How Friend Groups Manage Authenticity." It will feature lectures from IUK communication arts professors Christopher Darr and Erin Doss.

The next presentation, set for Feb. 26, is titled "Community Supervision's impact on the Community." It will be delivered by Howard County Community Supervision Director Dustin DeLong.

March 4 will cover "The Impact of Concealed Carry Law Changes" and will be delivered by IUK criminal justice and homeland security professor Christopher Felts.

Howard County Magistrate Judge Cheyenne Shepherd will present "Pretrial initiative's role in the criminal justice system" on March 11.

State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, will present "Civility in Government" on March 18.

Finally, on March 25, IUK's senior lecturer of philosophy, Scott Blackwell, will present "Demythologizing Generative Artificial Intelligence."

Each session will be held in IUK's Kelley Student Center, 2300 S. Washington St., and will begin at 6 p.m. Anyone is able to attend the free presentations.

The Rev. Dr. Michael C. Carson, who represents First Friends of Kokomo, said excitement for the event has grown in its third year. He added the learning opportunities have been a community blessing.

"Some questions have been answered, many wonderful comments have been made, so we press on," Carson said. "The subject matter is definitely needed in the community, so we keep building on the foundation that has already been established."

