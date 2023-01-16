Six month-old baby, teen mother among 6 killed in shooting massacre near Visalia

Six people — including an 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed by gunmen early Monday west of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they believe two gunmen entered a home on Harvest Avenue near Road 68 in Goshen and began firing multiple rounds about 3:30 a.m., the office said.

The names and descriptions of all of the victims were not immediately available, sheriff’s spokesperson Liz Jones said, but she confirmed the age of the mother and her baby.

Two other people survived the massacre by hiding in the home, she said.

More details were expected to be released by the sheriff’s office on Monday, she said.