Six months after her daughter was stabbed to death, a Bartonville woman wants answers

Cynthia Love poses with pair of portraits of her daughter Danielle Thomas at her home in Bartonville. Thomas, 34, was found stabbed to death in a house in the 1900 block of North Dechman Avenue last October, the 27th homicide of 2021 in Peoria.

BARTONVILLE – It's been nearly six months since her daughter was found dead, and Cynthia Love wants answers.

She wants to know who killed her daughter, Danielle "Danni" Thomas, last October — and why. She wants to know what happened in the last moments of her daughter's life.

Thomas, 34, was found dead in a house in the 1900 block of North Dechman Avenue in Peoria on Oct. 27, 2021. She had been stabbed several times. Her death was initially reported to the police as a potential suicide, but that was quickly debunked.

And since then, Love has heard little about what happened. She and her daughter were estranged for the past few years. According to her mother, Thomas was bipolar and Love had open heart surgery a year or so ago. The medications threw her for a loop and, at times, she and her daughter would have conversations that Love admits she doesn't remember.

"I was pretty doped up, and she would throw out little digs. If I took it the wrong way, there is no way now for me to say that, at the time, I didn't understand or that I'm sorry," she said.

A photo of Danni Thomas, who was found dead in her home in late October 2021.

Thomas was independent and often kept to herself. Love said she didn't know where her daughter was living at the time of her death, but her daughter knew how to find her and would check up on her to make sure she was OK.

"It wasn't what I wanted," Love said. "I think she was fighting her own demons, and she didn't want to involve me. But she was the type of person who would help others. If she saw someone on the street and they didn't have a place to stay that night, she'd bring them home with her.

"I know she would reach out to anyone to help them, and that could have been her downfall," her mother said. "(Thomas) would go into a McDonald's and have me go up to (a person in need) so she could give them food.

"I wonder if that's what led to her being killed," Love said.

An unsolved death amid a record year

Story continues

Thomas' death was one of 34 last year, a number that dwarfed the previous high water mark by nine.

Related: 2021 shattered a homicide record in Peoria. Here are the lives lost and cases unsolved

Few details have been released about Thomas' death. According to a search warrant filed last fall in Peoria County Circuit Court, a man who was living at the house told police he had left for about 45 minutes that afternoon. When he came back, he found Thomas on the ground with several lacerations across her body.

The front door, the man said, was unlocked and the entry door was open, the search warrant stated.

Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, said no arrests have been made in the case yet.

"The case is active and is still being investigated and, due to this case being active, Peoria Police will not be commenting any further, nor doing any interviews," she said in an email.

Love isn't upset over the unsolved nature of her daughter's case. She said she realizes detectives are trying and that the pandemic has played a factor in the investigation, slowing the DNA processing.

"I know they are doing what they can and I have no doubts about that," she said.

But it's hard, she said.

"It's affected me a lot," she said, crying. "My boyfriend tells me I'm not the same person. It's like a part of me is gone. There's no hope for me to ever hold her again.

"There's a part of me that feels guilty of not comprehending what she was going through," she said.

Her hope is that people will remember something – anything – about what happened and go to the police. She just wants to know what happened to her little girl.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas' death is asked to contact police at 309-673-4521, 'tip411' or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Six months later, no one has been arrested for Danielle Thomas' death