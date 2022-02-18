Six months in jail for NYC George Floyd protesters who torched NYPD van — ‘You put innocent lives at risk,’ judge tells arsonists

Two George Floyd protesters will spend six months in jail and another six months in home confinement for torching an NYPD van after a federal judge said Friday their actions threatened lives, a federal judge ordered Friday.

Corey Smith, 24, and Elaine Carberry, 37, both Brooklyn residents, had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to commit arson in the July 15, 2020 fire at the corner of E. 12th St. and University Place in the East Village.

Their friends and supporters packed two courtrooms in Manhattan Federal Court, and sent Judge Lewis Liman 60 letters praising them. The entire hearing took about 3 1/2 hours.

But Liman said that no accounting of the confessed arsonists’ good works — nor their “pristine” prior criminal records — could spare them jail time.

“It would send the message that you can set fire to government property without having to spend a day in jail,” the judge said.

The judge noted that the NYPD homeless outreach vehicle, parked on an empty street, could have erupted in flames as someone passed by.

“The van did not explode, but you could not have known that when you set fire to it,” said Liman. “In other words, you put innocent lives at risk.”

The torching came amid protests across the city and nation sparked by the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Smith’s attorney Julia Gatto said the pair experienced a lapse in judgment while filled with “rage, despair, hopelessness, and futility” during a nationwide reckoning with racial inequality.

Gatto asked the judge not to derail Smith’s master degree studies by imposing a prison term. The lawyer said even a modest sentence would subject Smith to a “grueling” experience behind bars as someone with fluid gender identity.

“I think we are lying to ourselves about what prison is like right now,” Gatto said.

Carberry’s lawyer Anthony Cecutti asked Liman to show mercy, arguing that incarceration would be excessive punishment under the present conditions of federal prisons and Carberry’s history of trauma. Cecutti did not specify what trauma Carberry had suffered.

Liman said he found both Carberry and Smith had shown genuine contrition and remorse and said he believed neither posed a risk to society or required a prison term to be rehabilitated.

Liman said he appreciated their civic engagement outside of the arson and that it was a crime of emotion committed during an extraordinarily challenging time and one that should not define them. Citing Carberry’s work mentoring young people, he noted they “can do more good out of prison than in.”

Before Liman imposed the sentences, Smith and Carberry and three of their friends addressed the court.

“I was broken, angry, and I felt depressed,” Smith explained of the fateful night mourning “Black lives being cut down sooner than they were able to bloom.”

“I’m devastated by the harm I have caused. I shudder at the thought of the further harm I could have caused … I am profoundly sorry,” Carberry said, as their mother and friends wept in the courtroom gallery.

Carberry, a former Project Runway producer, further apologized for distracting from the conversation on achieving racial equity.

“Black lives matter. Black dreams matter. Black joy matters. Black love matters. And I’m sorry for gathering us here today and enabling this conversation to be so off topic,” they said.