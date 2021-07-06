Six months after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, scores of arrests still looming

ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
·6 min read

The first waves of arrests in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol focused on the easy targets. Dozens in the pro-Trump mob openly bragged about their actions on Jan. 6 on social media and were captured in shocking footage broadcast live by national news outlets.

But six months after the insurrection, the Justice Department is still hunting for scores of rioters, even as the first of more than 500 people already arrested have pleaded guilty. The struggle reflects the massive scale of the investigation and the grueling work still ahead for authorities in the face of an increasing effort by some Republican lawmakers to rewrite what happened that day.

Among those who still haven’t been caught: the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the melee, as well as many people accused of attacks on law enforcement officers or violence and threats against journalists. The FBI website seeking information about those involved in the Capitol violence includes more than 900 pictures of roughly 300 people labeled “unidentified.”

Part of the problem is that authorities made very few arrests on Jan. 6. They were focused instead on clearing the building of members of the massive mob that attacked police, damaged historic property and combed the halls for lawmakers they threatened to kill. Federal investigators are forced to go back and hunt down participants.

The FBI has since received countless tips and pieces of digital media from the public. But a tip is only the first step of a painstaking process — involving things like search warrants and interviews — to confirm people’s identities and their presence at the insurrection in order to bring a case in court. And authorities have no record of many of the attackers because this was their first run-in with the law.

“Most of these people never showed up on the radar screen before,” said Frank Montoya Jr., a retired FBI special agent who led the bureau’s field offices in Seattle and Honolulu. “You watch the movies and a name comes up on the radar screen and they know all the aliases and the last place he ate dinner, all with a click of a button. Unfortunately, that’s not how it is in reality.”

The FBI has been helped by “sedition hunters,” or armchair detectives who have teamed up to identify some of the most elusive suspects, using crowdsourcing to pore over the vast trove of videos and photos from the assault.

Forrest Rogers, a business consultant who helped form a group of sedition hunters called “Deep State Dogs,” said the group has reported the possible identities of about 100 suspects to the FBI based on evidence it collected.

Sometimes, a distinctive article of clothing helps the group make a match. In one case, a woman carrying a unique iPhone case on Jan. 6 had been photographed with the same case at an earlier protest, Rogers said.

“It’s seeking justice,” he said. “This is something that’s unprecedented in the history of our country.” Rogers asked, “Where else have you had several thousands of people who commit a crime and then immediately disperse all over the United States?”

John Scott-Railton is a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto who has been collaborating with journalists and others to identify suspects using digital clues. He said that while much is known about the “small fish” who committed crimes that day, a deeper understanding is needed of the actions of organized group leaders.

“We all need to be in a place where we can have conversations about what Jan. 6th was that go beyond a bunch of individuals motivated by a set of ideologies who showed up at the Capitol,” he said.

Those being sought include many accused of violent attacks on officers. One video released by the FBI shows an unidentified man attacking officers with a baton. In another, a man is seen ripping the gas mask off an officer who screamed in pain as he was being crushed into a doorway by the angry mob.

In some cases, social media platforms have turned over incriminating posts that defendants tried to delete after their gleeful celebrations of the siege gave way to fears of being arrested. Often, the attackers’ own family, friends or acquaintances tipped off authorities.

In one case, the FBI used facial comparison software to find a suspect on his girlfriend’s Instagram account. Agents then went undercover, secretly recorded the man at work and got him on tape admitting to being in the crowd, which he described as “fun.”

“The more of these people you identify — potentially through search warrants and social media communications — you’re going to be able to identify others,” said Tom O’Connor, who focused on counterterrorism as a special agent before leaving the bureau in 2019. “Those people who have been arrested will then be given the opportunity to cooperate and identify other persons involved.”

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for planting the pipe bombs in Washington on Jan. 5. Footage shows a person in a gray hooded sweatshirt, a mask and gloves appearing to place one of the explosives under a bench outside the Democratic National Committee and the person walking in an alley near the Republican National Committee before the bomb was placed there. It remains unclear whether the bombs were related to planning for the insurrection.

Justice Department officials say arresting everyone involved in the insurrection remains a top priority. Authorities recently arrested the 100th person accused of assaulting law enforcement as well as the first person accused of assaulting a member of the press — a man prosecutors say tackled a cameraman.

“They will find them,” said Robert Anderson Jr., former executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch. “I don’t care how long it takes. If they are looking for them, they will find them.”

More than a dozen Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty, including two members of the Oath Keepers militia group who admitted to conspiring with other extremists to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Most of the other plea deals reached so far are in cases where defendants were charged only with misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol. The only defendant who has been sentenced is an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was spared any time behind bars.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Has she said anything about me?’ Trump asked if Ghislaine Maxwell would ‘roll on anybody’, new book claims

    Michael Wolff claims ex-president worried whether accused sex trafficker was ‘going to talk’ as he mulled pardon requests

  • Blackstone to buy ESG software provider Sphera in $1.4 billion deal

    Chicago, Illinois-based Sphera has more than 3,000 customers and is present in over 100 countries. Its offerings allow organizations to measure and manage their performance and risk exposure pertaining to their ESG activities. Blackstone has been trying to strengthen its ESG credentials as investors and lawmakers across the globe increasingly question companies about their environmental and social impact, pushing major global businesses to make significant investments in their ESG initiatives.

  • BOOM! J.T. Tuimoloau picks Ohio State

    J.T. Tuimoloau will finally be announcing his college choice on Sunday. Will Ohio State land the highest-rated defensive commitment it's ever had?

  • Six months after Jan. 6, Capitol Police says it's working "around the clock" to change agency

    Six months after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, The U.S Capitol Police (USCP) is highlighting its work to support officers, enhance security around the Capitol Complex and pivot towards an intelligence-based protective agency.The big picture: The half-year since the riot has seen the department implement broad changes, as it continues to work with federal law enforcement to track down those involved in the attack. So far, more than 500 people have been charged, acting Chief Yoganand

  • Report: San Diego State prospect Matt Mitchell to have pre-draft workout with Warriors

    Mountain West Player of the Year Matt Mitchell is expected to have a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors.

  • Saving the shorebirds, one trip off Tarpon Springs at a time

    Ed Steponaitis jumps off the boat and trudges through the murky, lukewarm Gulf of Mexico. His shorts soak in the waist-deep saltwater. He wades 50 yards to Three Rooker Island, a crescent-shaped haven west of Tarpon Springs. Swarms of birds circle above, squeaking and cawing. On shore, he admires the laughing gulls mingling near the waves. The black skimmers enjoying the balmy June air. An ...

  • Gov. Tim Walz's top commissioners in the hot seat

    Gov. Tim Walz's top administration officials will be under "review" this week — and some could soon be out of a job. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: While the DFL-led House adjourned after finishing the budget last week, the GOP-majority Senate is staying in session to evaluate Walz appointees.Informational hearings begin today.Why it matters: The Senate has the ability to oust the DFL governor's agency heads v

  • OAN Star Christina Bobb Pimped Her Election Lies Fundraiser Dozens of Times On Air

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOne America News has allowed host and “reporter” Christina Bobb to actively appeal to the network’s viewers over 140 times on air to donate to her nonprofit group funding bogus right-wing election “audits,” according to a new review by liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America.In recent months, OAN has led the charge in promoting and boosting the so-called “audit” of Arizona’s 2020 election results. The audit, however, is a nakedly transparent effort b

  • Suspect hurls firework at police, sending two officers to hospital, Wisconsin cops say

    Investigators are searching for the unknown suspect who’s responsible.

  • Natural Gas Set to Extend Q2's Bull Run: 5 Stocks in Focus

    Favorable weather forecasts revealing hotter trends are likely to spur natural gas' demand for cooling, and therefore prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like SBOW, RRC, AR, CRK and EQT.

  • Twitter loses immunity over user content in India

    Twitter has lost legal immunity over content posted by users in India. That's according to High Court filings. And the news could threaten its ability to keep operating in the country. India's government says the social media giant has failed to comply with new IT rules. Now the court papers are the first official confirmation that Twitter has lost its immunity, though ministers have repeatedly criticised the firm for non-compliance. Twitter hasn't commented on the news, saying previously that it had made all possible efforts to comply. Recent weeks have seen Indian police file at least five cases against Twitter or its employees. The state of Uttar Pradesh has gone to the Supreme Court to challenge a bar on action against Twitter India boss Manish Maheshwari. A lower court had given him protection against arrest over an allegation that Twitter was used to spread hate.

  • Supreme Court ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act on voting rights

    Congressional Democrats face increasing pressure to act on voting rights after the Supreme Court upheld voting restrictions in Arizona. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with the latest.

  • The Olympic champion who became a transgender icon

    Then known as Bruce, Caitlyn Jenner not only broke the decathlon world record in 1976 but also started an enduring tradition.

  • California lawmakers move to pay meth addicts to stay sober

    California lawmakers are closer to sending Gov. Gavin Newsom legislation that would offer money for people addicted to methamphetamines to stay in treatment.

  • China on course to send record number of athletes to COVID-hit Olympics

    China is expected to send more than 400 athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday, on track to renew a record set at Rio 2016 despite a coronavirus pandemic that has already delayed the Games by a year. China has already secured 318 spots in 224 events for 30 disciplines, the official Xinhua news agency reported. At Rio 2016, China sent a record 416 athletes in 26 disciplines and 210 events - its biggest for an overseas Olympic Games.

  • Aaron Rodgers says he worked on his mental health this offseason

    The beautiful mystery continues. With three weeks until training camps open and the question of whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will show up in Green Bay still not resolved with any degree of clarity, Rodgers addressed his offseason experience on Monday — without addressing his short-term football future. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to [more]

  • Is Housing Demand Cooling?

    Mortgage rates are declining but there's no sign of demand softening on the horizon.

  • Giving blood has been off limits for many gay men. A new study could help change that

    Men who have sex with men have long faced restrictions on giving blood in the United States. A new study could lead to changes.

  • Democrat Nikki Fried announces modest first-month fundraising in 2022 run for governor

    With a strategy of leaning on small-dollar donors, Democrat candidate for Florida governor Nikki Fried announced her first month’s fundraising numbers Tuesday, a modest haul coming in at just under $813,000.

  • Beyond DC partisanship, Warnock makes broad pitch in Ga.

    On Capitol Hill, Sen. Raphael Warnock assails Republicans’ push for tighter voting rules as “Jim Crow in new clothes,” while his campaign operation blasts emails bemoaning dire risks to democracy. Back home, Georgia’s first Black senator is more subtle, pitching a “comprehensive view of infrastructure” and avoiding talk of his reelection fight already looming just months after he won a January special election runoff with Senate control at stake. “I’m busy being Georgia’s United States senator,” Warnock said, smiling, as he brushed aside a question recently about famed football hero Herschel Walker potentially running for his seat as a Republican.