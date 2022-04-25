Six months later, authorities still seeking clues in death of Midlands woman

Authorities in a Midlands county are asking for the public’s help for clues in a case where a woman was found dead along the side of a road six months ago.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to probe the death of Dena Michelle Thames, 37, whose death authorities have said was a homicide.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place along the side of Gaines Church Road in Camden on the night of Nov. 10, 2021. There haven’t been any arrests made in the case, and officials say it is the first unsolved homicide in Kershaw County in a number of years.

Those who have information about the incident are asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000, or email investigations@kershaw.sc.gov. You can also offer tips anonymously at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or by visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com