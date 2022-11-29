Six months in prison for former Columbus probation officer who had quid pro quo with drug dealers

A former federal probation officer in Columbus is facing six months behind bars for receiving Xanax pills and other compensation from multiple people she had supervised in exchange for not reporting their drug dealing.

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that Helwa H. Qasem, 45, extorted at least four people under her supervision between 2016 and 2018. Worst of all, prosecutors said, Qasem also revealed the identity of a potential police informant to a drug dealer under her supervision.

Qasem pleaded guilty in June to one felony charge of extortion under the color of official right. That means Qasem admits she was a public official who had obtained property she was not legally entitled to and this affected interstate commerce.

On Tuesday afternoon, Qasem appeared in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Columbus. U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison sentenced Qasem to six months in prison and three years of supervised release. Morrison mandated Qasem be confined to her home for the first six months after she is released.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of one year and six months.

Qasem's attorney, Steven Nolder, told the Dispatch she deeply regrets this period of her life and has since taken steps to get treatment for her mental health and her addiction.

"What a tragic fall from grace for Helwa," Nolder said. "She looks forward to paying her debt to society and coming out and serving her society."

When these crimes came to light, Qasem was employed by the Columbus Department of Public Safety as a management analyst. The city placed her on administrative leave in April, and she resigned in May.

Qasem now works for a company in Columbus that helps clients struggling with addiction, according to court records. She is working to obtain a master’s degree in social work and a chemical-dependency counselor assistant license.

Prosecutors: This was more than drug-seeking behavior

"If Ms. Qasem’s criminal activity stopped at obtaining Xanax, then it could be understood (though not excused or justified) as a consequence of her addiction. But her extortion did not stop there," said Assistant U.S. attorneys Peter K. Glenn-Applegate and Elizabeth A. Geraghty in court documents.

From individuals under her supervision, she extorted Xanax pills, cash, goods and free or discounted services from one person's employees, which included home repairs, car repairs and moving services.

"The workers were at her beck and call for the sole reason that she had supervisory power over (their boss)," prosecutors said. "This was not mere drug-seeking behavior, but instead was an extraordinary abuse of power."

Qasem also warned a drug trafficker under her supervision with whom she had a quid pro relationship about a potential police informant. Qasem shared with the trafficker a report, which included a picture of the informant, that stated the trafficker in question was moving about 250 grams of cocaine and heroin per week.

"It is no exaggeration to say that this disclosure could have gotten (the informant) killed," prosecutors said.

