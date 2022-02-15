Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

KATHY GANNON
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule.

The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of the educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam and during its previous rule in the late 1990s barred girls from school and women from work .

Tuesday marks six months since the Afghan capital of Kabul was ceded to the Taliban with the sudden and secret departure of the country’s U.S.-backed president. The takeover of Kabul had been preceded by a months-long Taliban military campaign to take control of provincial areas, many of which fell with hardly a fight.

Today, the sight of armed Taliban fighters roaming the street still jars and frightens residents. But women have returned to the streets, and many young men have put on Western clothes again after initially shedding them for the traditional shalwar kameez, the long shirt and baggy pants favored by the Taliban.

Unlike in the 1990s, the Taliban are allowing some women to work. Women are back in their jobs in the health and education ministries, as well as at Kabul International airport, often next to men. But women are still waiting to return to work in other ministries. Thousands of jobs have been lost in the economic downward spiral, and women have been hit hardest.

The Taliban have cracked down on women’s protests and harassed journalists, including briefly detaining two foreign journalists working with the U.N. refugee agency last week.

On Monday, the detention of some young men selling heart-shaped flowers in recognition of Valentine’s Day was a stark reminder that the new all-male religion-driven administration has no tolerance for Western ideas of romance.

Girls in grades 1-6 have been going to school, but those in the higher grades are still locked out in most parts of the country. The Taliban promised all girls will be in school after the Afghan new year at the end of March. Universities are gradually reopening and private universities and schools never closed.

Poverty is deepening. Even those who have money have a hard time accessing it. At banks, lines are long as residents wait for hours, sometimes even days, to withdraw a limit of $200 a week.

More than $9 billion in Afghanistan’s foreign assets were frozen after the Taliban takeover. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims. The other $3.5 billion would be freed for Afghan aid.

Afghans across the political spectrum have decried the order, accusing the U.S. of taking money that belongs to Afghans.

The Taliban have campaigned for international recognition of their all-male, all-Taliban government, but they are being pressed to create an inclusive administration and guarantee the rights of women and religious minorities.

Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group’s Asia Program, warned against using sanctions, saying that would backfire.

“Keeping economic pressure on the Taliban will not get rid of their regime, but a collapsing economy could lead to more people fleeing the country, sparking another migration crisis” he said. He also noted that this round of Taliban rule “probably ranks as the most peaceful six-month period that Afghanistan has enjoyed in four decades.”

The Taliban have re-opened the country’s passport office, which is clogged with thousands of people a day. The Taliban have promised Afghans they can travel but only with proper documents. Those trying to leave seem largely driven by fear of a failing economy or the desire for greater freedom in a more liberal society.

Several officials linked to the former U.S.-backed government have returned. One of the returnees, former ambassador Omar Zakhilwal, said he encountered no rancor from the Taliban.

He said he hoped that the Taliban will “find the courage” to open their ranks, guarantee minorities a say in the government and go further to guarantee rights of all Afghans.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More US fighter jets arrive in Poland

    Another eight U.S. F-15 fighter jets landed in Poland on Monday, according to the Polish defense minister, a move that comes as tensions over Russian military buildup outside Ukraine have reached a boiling point."More American F-15 fighters landed today at the base in Lask," Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter alongside photos of the American aircraft. "Eight aircraft will join those that came to Poland last week." U.S. European Command didn't...

  • Pentagon chief heads to Eastern Europe amid possible Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for Eastern Europe on Tuesday to meet with NATO allies in the region as it braces for a possible Russian military incursion against Ukraine that U.S. officials say could happen as soon as this week. Austin will meet with senior military and government leaders in Belgium, Poland and Lithuania, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters on Monday.The Pentagon chief will also travel to NATO's...

  • 'Fortnite' Partners With 'Uncharted' on Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer Skins

    Fortnite is gearing up to unveil a new Uncharted collaboration on February 17, featuring new...

  • Biden ATF suggests Americans report current, former partners' 'illegal gun activity' for Valentine’s Day

    President Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) suggested that Americans report their current and former partners’ alleged "illegal gun activity" as a "fun" Valentine’s Day activity.

  • Exclusive: SpaceX announces its next mission — here’s what to know

    SpaceX is returning with a trio of new trips designed to bring people further into space than they have been since the Apollo missions.

  • Mickey Guyton's National Anthem Performance Will Go Down as One of the Best in Super Bowl History

    Mickey Guyton's National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl LVI was absolutely amazing. Watch the video here.

  • China crafts a carefully curated slate of Olympic spectators

    A spectator’s single clap echoed through the mostly empty National Aquatics Center after the British curling team knocked a Swiss stone out of position, a difficult move that usually would trigger cheers from fans. Halfway through ten sets of curling, as teams shouted in Russian, Norwegian, Swedish, French, Dutch and Italian, the crowd shrank further when more than half stood up and left for another event: The souvenir shop had opened. Skiing, skating and the other competitions take place before a global TV audience, but limited crowds see them in person after China, which is enforcing strict anti-virus controls, decided against selling tickets or allowing spectators to come from abroad.

  • Party of Trump Unironically Wants to Test Biden’s Mental Fitness

    "We're all concerned for President Biden's mental health," said a Republican senator who supported Donald Trump

  • US travelers no longer need to test before visiting France if vaccinated, boosted

    France now allows fully vaccinated travelers and those under the age of 12 from the U.S. to enter without a negative coronavirus test.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on God and Trump

    Feb. 13, 2022, letters: Readers comment on God and Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

  • U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports after safety inspector threatened

    Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

  • Iran 'is in a hurry' to revive nuclear deal if its interests secured -foreign minister

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran is "in a hurry" to strike a new nuclear accord as long as its national interests are protected, its foreign minister said on Monday as Tehran and the United States resumed indirect talks on salvaging Tehran's 2015 agreement with world powers. The talks, with European intermediaries shuttling between the two, have been held in Vienna since April amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon. The 2015 deal limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

  • Novak Djokovic: The twists and turns of his Australia mess

    What was meant to be the start of a new year of tennis glory has turned into a global controversy.

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russian buildup

    The United States is relocating its Ukraine embassy operations from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces." The move comes as U.S. officials warned that Moscow was continuing to amass more than 100,000 troops near Russia's border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus, and could at any time launch a devastating attack, including on Kyiv.

  • China’s already won the winter sports marketing games

    The government's push to expand winter sports includes recruiting Eileen Gu and promoting indoor ski resorts.

  • A growing number of states require employers to offer paid sick leave — now for the bad news

    While a growing number of states now require employers to provide paid sick leave, even more states without paid sick-leave laws have passed laws barring local governments from enacting their own such requirements, a new study says. The net result is widespread inequity that falls heavily on lower-wage workers, whose employers often don’t provide sick-leave benefits, lead study author Jennifer Pomeranz, an assistant professor of public health policy and management at the NYU School of Global Public Health, told MarketWatch. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found two large and opposite shifts between 2009 and 2020: The number of states withdrawing the authority of local governments to pass sick-leave regulations — an increasingly common occurrence called preemption, where a higher level of government overrules the authority of a lower level — ticked up from one state to 18.

  • Russian parliament to discuss draft bills on Donbass recognition

    Russia's parliament will vote on Tuesday to decide whether to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the speaker of the Duma lower house said. Vyacheslav Volodin said lawmakers would consider two alternative resolutions on recognition of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the area known as the Donbass, where separatist forces have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014. Under the first, parliament would appeal directly to Putin to recognise them as independent.

  • Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

    Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class. The issue, widely seen by India's Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states. Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing the hijab, entered a government girl's school where the issue first flared in the southern Indian state's district of Udupi, about 400 km (250 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.

  • Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

    David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" to prevent gun violence. Driving the news: Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act," but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own. Stay on top of the latest market trends and e

  • Ukraine would welcome Vatican mediation, wants papal visit soon - ambassador

    Ukraine is open to a Vatican mediation of its conflict with Russia and wants Pope Francis to visit as soon as possible, even in the current situation, Kyiv's new ambassador to the Holy See said on Monday. Speaking to Reuters in a telephone interview from Kyiv, Andriy Yurash, said the Vatican was considering its response to invitations from both political and Catholic Church officials in Ukraine for a visit. Yurash, 53, noted that last April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an Italian newspaper that the Vatican would be an ideal place for negotiating an end to the war in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, which began in 2014.