  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Six months into the war, the entire world is losing. Where do we go from here?

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukraine is on life support, Russian troops are taking massive casualties, and the rest of the world is saddled with severe food shortages, spiraling inflation, the risk of a nuclear disaster and other hardships fueled by a savage war that shows no sign of soon ending.

Russia's callous invasion of Ukraine six months ago ignited a conflict the entire world appears to be losing.

The Kremlin can claim modest gains on the ground, but at least three top generals have been replaced in the past month as the Russian military struggles to make meaningful progress toward President Vladimir Putin's belligerent ambitions.

“His overall objective was to overrun the entire country, to engage in regime change in Kyiv, to snuff out Ukraine as an independent sovereign and independent nation,” Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, said at a recent briefing. “None of that has happened.”

And Putin, who included NATO expansion concerns on his list of reasons for the invasion, has likely driven neighbors Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance.

KREMLIN SACKS 3 GENERALS: Biden urged to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

In Ukraine, morale remains remarkably high, says Dale Buckner, a retired U.S. Army colonel and CEO of the international security firm Global Guardian. In Kyiv and the surrounding cities, the majority of the population believe they are winning tactically and strategically, says Buckner, whose firm supports a team of intelligence analysts in Ukraine.

Buckner says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won over his nation by staying in the country when he could have easily fled.

"When he used the mantra, 'I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition,' on a global platform, he won over parts of the Ukrainian population that had not previously supported him," Buckner told USA TODAY.

Putin claims to be fighting for the rights of ethnic Russians in Ukraine. But Buckner says most Russian nationals who have lived in Ukraine for an extended period of time do not support the invasion. All they see is their homes, businesses, schools, workplaces and  cities being destroyed.

"The Russian forces are not being viewed as liberators, or fellow countrymen coming to their rescue," Buckner said, "but as aggressors destroying everything in their path."

Zelenskyy has unabashedly begged the West for more and better weaponry, and the equipment that has begun rolling in is providing a ray of hope. Ukrainian forces using U.S.-supplied precision artillery in recent weeks severely damaged bridges vital to the Russian military's supply lines in occupied Kherson, a primary target for Ukraine's counterattack plans in the south.

"Successful missile strikes on bridges over the Dnipro River by #UAarmy create an impossible dilemma for russian occupiers in #Kherson," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted. "Retreat or be annihilated by #UAarmy. The choice is theirs."

Nuclear disaster drills begin: Fighting rages around Europe's biggest nuclear power plant

What victory might look like for Ukraine

The British Defense Ministry publishes upbeat daily war assessments that routinely downplay Russia's military efforts. Common phrases include "setbacks," "struggling," "vulnerable" and "degraded." Every night, Zelenskyy rallies his nation with inspiring addresses highlighting incremental successes and pledging to drive out the Russian invaders.

"Our country's position remains what it always has been – we will give up nothing of what is ours," Zelenskyy says.

Still, Ukraine's much-anticipated offensive aimed at retaking some of the occupied territory has thus far gained little traction in the face of withering shelling from Russian troops. And Russian forces continue their slow but steady march through Ukraine's industrial Donbas region in the east, part of a connective tissue of land between Russia and Crimea, a jewel Russia took by force and annexed eight years ago.

Buckner, whose firm has helped evacuate more than 10,000 Ukrainians, says Zelenskyy's government must face the realities on the ground. Despite Zelenskyy’s stated goal, Buckner said he does not believe the Ukrainians can win back eastern cities. 

"The Russians will 'own' the Donbas just like they 'own' Crimea today," Buckner told USA TODAY. "Ultimately, we believe the borders will be redrawn with Russia taking the Donbas to Crimea as their territory."

See where Russia's forces have been: Mapping and tracking Russia's invasion of Ukraine

What victory might look like for Russia

Russian leaders have waffled on their goals. Putin pledged to "denazify" a country whose democratically elected president is Jewish and to neutralize a perceived NATO encroachment. The invasion began Feb. 24 with a spirited push to Kyiv that soon bogged down.

That led the Kremlin to announce that its primary goal was to "liberate" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed, self-proclaimed republics have been combating Ukraine troops since 2014.

In recent weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to expand those “geographical goals” to include not only the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the Donbas, but a number of other regions. And regime change was not taken off the table.

“We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” Lavrov said.

Jeffrey Levine is a former career foreign service officer who served multiple tours in eastern Europe and as U.S. ambassador to Estonia – like Ukraine a former Soviet republic sharing a border with Russia and precariously balancing two cultures. Levine says Putin has frequently tried to exploit the tensions between Russians living in neighboring countries and the majority population.

Ukraine, by most measures the poorest nation in Europe before the war began, could be perceived as a soft target. And there has been substantial tension for years between Ukrainians leaning toward Putin's Russia and those more attracted to a Western orientation that includes membership in NATO and the European Union.

"He has been least successful in this when the Russian populations are close enough to see life inside of Putin’s Russia and personally compare it to their own countries," he said.

Levine says Russia's military superiority may not be sufficient to occupy Ukraine, a nation of more than 40 million people, for very long. Levine says a reliable weapons flow from the West coupled with continuous sanctions against Russia could make a “frozen conflict” look good to Putin.

A frozen conflict allows Putin to maintain the threat of renewed aggression while preventing Ukraine from functioning as a normal country.

"A useful tool for a delusional, lying autocrat like Putin is his ability to create any reality he wants,' Levine told USA TODAY. "He can simply declare victory and go home."

When Putin has had enough, he may start looking for some kind of negotiated settlement, Levine said. And it should be up to Ukraine to determine what deal it can accept to end hostilities, he says, echoing the U.S. position.

"Russia’s dated 'sphere of influence' world view has been rejected internationally and has no place in the 21st century," Levine said.

But while the fighting continues, Russia looks to consolidate its gains by annexing territories it occupies. The Russian-appointed leader of Ukraine's Zaporozhye region west of the Donbas has ordered a referendum on "reunification" with Russia that could take place as soon as next month. Russian puppet governments are making similar plans elsewhere in Ukraine.

"Any Russia-orchestrated referenda will not be free and fair," a senior State Department official said at a recent background briefing. "Any purported annexation is illegal, illegitimate, and, frankly, ridiculous."

Zelenskyy pledged that such "pseudo-referendums" will eliminate any chance of negotiations "the Russian side will clearly need at some point."

Study: Nuclear war between US, Russia would leave 5 billion dead from hunger

Civilians, children pay a steep price

The rhetoric heats up and the casualties mount. Neither side releases details, but both militaries are taking massive losses. Russia has suffered as many as 80,000 dead and wounded, the Pentagon's Kahl said recently. This for territorial gains that in recent weeks can be measured in a few kilometers in the southern and eastern regions of the battle-scarred nation.

"Over the last 30 days, Russia’s assault toward the town of Bakhmut has been its most successful axis in the Donbas," the British Defense Ministry said in a recent assessment. "However, Russia has only managed to advance about 10km during this time."

Zelenskyy has estimated that as many as 100-200 Ukraine soldiers were dying a day. Additionally, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed or wounded by the unrelenting assault of Russian bombing on Ukraine's cities, the government says. Ukraine's national prosecutor's office has estimated that more than 360 children have been killed and more than 700 wounded.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and many more have fled homes in targeted regions. Feeding and providing shelter for families that stay has become a major concern, and the U.N. is trying to help.

UNICEF says its humanitarian cash assistance program has distributed $125 million, reaching 120,000 households and more than 350,000 children in Ukraine.  About 35,000 of those children have disabilities.

Families that qualify for the program get an unconditional cash grant.

“No one is in a better position to decide how to get the most out of this support than a parent or guardian,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF representative in Ukraine.

She is 8 years old: I ask her what the war in Ukraine is like. 'Terrible,' she says.

Orthodox priest Father Andriy blesses the coffins of unidentified civilians killed by Russian troops during Russian occupation in Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Orthodox priest Father Andriy blesses the coffins of unidentified civilians killed by Russian troops during Russian occupation in Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

As the global impact lingers, what will the coming months bring?

The collateral damage is global. Ukraine serves as a breadbasket for much of Africa, Asia and the Middle East, but 20 million tons of grain have been trapped in Ukrainian silos for months because of a tight Russian blockade. Grain shipments have only recently begun a slow emergence from Ukraine's ports.

Hundreds of millions of people are at risk of “hunger and destitution” because of resulting food shortages, U.N.’s secretary-general António Guterres has warned. Prices have risen sharply, adding to the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, fighting around a Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Europe's largest – has put a swath of the continent at risk of a nuclear tragedy.

Europe's sanctions on Russian energy, aimed at curtailing Russia's will to fight, has left the continent in a precarious position as energy costs around the globe teeter near historic levels and northern Europe frets over how homes will be heated this winter if – or when – Russia turns off the natural gas tap.

Buckner says Ukrainians know the winter will be difficult, but they also know how to survive in arduous conditions and will be prepared. They are, however, worried that Putin could successfully curb Western Europe’s support of Ukraine by cutting off the energy supply that heats so many European homes.

Winter will also increase headaches for Russian forces.

"The 'home team' of Ukraine has the advantage as their supply chains are much shorter," Buckner said. "Less risk of disruption to support their troops and logistical requirements."

Buckner acknowledges that Putin and Russia "will not just go away." But Zelenskyy, NATO and the U.S. aren't going away either. Neither side will likely achieve its desired result, but the conflict is unsustainable for Russia in its current form versus Ukraine with its Western backing.

"The definition of success for Ukraine is an end to the war, the redrawing of its borders, and a return to a peace-time economy with the chance of becoming a NATO member in the future," Buckner said.   

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia-Ukraine war hits 6 months. Where do we go from here?

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Vows to Take Back Crimea Amid Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reinforced a pledge to drive Russian occupiers from the peninsula it annexed in 2014 as the nation braced for a tense Independence Day celebration on Wednesday after six months of war. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic Boomtow

  • Danilov explains why enemy’s losses are five times greater than Ukraine’s

    Russia has lost around five times more soldiers in the war because of the particularly heavy fighting in and around Kyiv Oblast at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the head of the country’s national security council said on Aug. 22.

  • Ukraine's Air Force downs three Russian drones

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:36 A DOWNED DRONE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE AIR FORCE COMMAND OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian drones and attacked MLRS positions of Russian invaders.

  • Symbolism, empty seats: soccer returns to Ukraine amid war

    With two teams playing in an empty stadium hundreds of miles away from their hometowns, the Ukrainian soccer league started its new season Tuesday after a poignant ceremony paying tribute to those fighting in the war with Russia. The opening match at Kyiv’s 65,500-seat Olympic stadium — where spectators were not allowed in — saw two teams from the war-torn east of the country, Shaktar Donetsk and Metalist 1925, play out a 0-0 draw. It was the first top-level soccer match played in the country since Russia's invasion in February, and the decision to restart the league has been hailed as a defiant sign that Ukrainians are ready to restore some sense of normal life.

  • Russian occupiers tear up mens documents in efforts to ramp up mobilisation in Luhansk Oblast local military administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 09:49 Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian occupying forces are suffering more and more losses, and they are resorting to illegal measures in order to replenish their losses.

  • Americans Told to GTFO of Ukraine Amid Warnings of Russian Strikes, ‘Radioactive Dust’

    Anadolu Agency via GettyAmerican citizens have again been urged to get out of Ukraine ahead of potentially imminent Russian strikes on civilian areas.The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said in an alert Tuesday that U.S. authorities have “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if

  • Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 million tonnes a year

    Although he did not specify what kinds of goods, Ukraine is keen to find new ways to export millions of tonnes of grain that have been stranded by Russia's invasion. Under a deal the United Nations and Turkey brokered with Russia and Ukraine, ships carrying grain have started leaving Odesa and other ports.

  • Djokovic Still Banned From United States a Week Before U.S. Open

    The U.S. Open begins next week, but the betting favorite on the men’s side, Novak Djokovic, will likely be prevented from competing, barring a last-minute pivot by the player or the U.S. government. On April 21, the Department of Homeland Security extended “temporary Title 19 requirements” that mandate non-U.S. citizens entering the U.S. be fully […]

  • Moscow seeks a 'sense of normal' amid Ukraine conflict

    At Moscow's sprawling Izmailovsky outdoor souvenir market, shoppers can find cups and T-shirts commemorating Russia's deployment of troops into Ukraine — but from the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. There's nothing about the “special military operation” that began six months ago. Throughout the capital, there are few overt sign that Russia is engaged in the worst fighting in Europe since World War II. Displays of the letter “Z” — which initially spread as an icon of the fight, replicating the insignia painted on Russian military vehicles — are hardly seen.

  • US to transfer Excalibur high-precision long-range shells to Ukraine

    The United States has included high-precision 155 mm Excalibur munitions in its latest package of weapons for Ukraine, news website Politico reported on Aug. 22.

  • U.S. embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges U.S. citizens to leave

    The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

  • An owner of Russia's rebranded Starbucks says it's a 'totally different' brand — even though its logo and menu are eerily similar to the American chain's

    Russia's new Stars Coffee sells frappuccinos, writes customers' names on their cups, and has a logo remarkably similar to Starbucks'.

  • Collaborator Saldo's assistant killed in targeted explosion in Kherson Region: Russian media report that he is alive

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 14:24 Ihor Telehin, a collaborator who held the position of "deputy" of the so-called "head of the internal policy department", has been killed in a targeted explosion in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

  • Electric-Vehicle Industry Prizes Steel Over Aluminum, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A Detroit automaker and US steel producer sparred at an industry gathering this week on whether steel or aluminum is the preferred metal for electric-vehicle bodies.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test

  • McLaren Is Putting a Car It Designed for a Video Game Into Production in the Real World

    The futuristic Solus GT debuted in 2017's "Gran Turismo Sport" on the Playstation 4.

  • It will be even more powerful: Zelenskyy notes Crimean Platform expanding

    Roman Petrenko - Monday, 22 August 2022, 22:14 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the Crimean Platform initiative will expand and host more participants. Source: Presidential video address Quote: "The Crimean Platform is fully ready to hold the second summit.

  • Taiwan warns China of 'heavy price' for invasion on battle anniversary

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following the visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped up U.S. support for the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

  • US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says

    Gas prices fell to $3.90 a gallon last week. But a lack of flexibility in demand means that they'll find a floor before spiking again this winter, the bank said.

  • U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban challenged by Biden administration

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday signaled he was open to the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to block a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho from being enforced in emergencies, saying it could prevent care to pregnant women whose lives are in danger. The case is President Joe Biden's administration's first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure. At a hearing, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise echoed the administration's concerns that the Idaho law, which takes effect Thursday, could discourage doctors from offering emergency abortions as required by federal law to pregnant women facing the risk of death or serious injury.

  • Kuleba names two EU countries that do not supply weapons to Ukraine

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 22:18 Only two European Union countries - Hungary and Austria - have refused to help Ukraine with arms amid the current full-scale Russian invasion. As reported by European Pravda, referring to RBK-Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview, which was shown on Monday on the national 24/7 newscast.