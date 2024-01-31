Six more chances to browse winter vendors at Howell Opera House

Honey is available for purchase at the Howell Opera House Winter Market.

HOWELL — Howell is well-known for its seasonal Sunday Farmers Market; but did you know there's similar shopping available during the cold months at the Howell Opera House?

The Winter Market is held two Sundays per month, November-April. It typically draws up to 24 vendors, including some from as far away as Ohio, according to Howell Opera House Director Sharon Fisher — though most vendors are local to Livingston County.

Remaining dates include Feb. 4 and 18, March 3 and 24, and April 7 and 21, all from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shoppers typically find various seasonal products, baked goods, original artwork, vegetables and eggs, pet treats, crochet-knitted quilts and more, according to Fisher. Admission is free. Guests can also learn more about programs and events at the Opera House while visiting.

“We get a great turnout, and our vendors definitely stay busy,” Fisher said. “Weather can affect attendance if its (cold or snowy), but our vendors have learned they’ll typically have a big crowd.”

Gourmet salts are available at the Howell Opera House Winter Market.

The Opera House held its first winter market in 2007, and has thrived in the years since.

“Some of our vendors have been with us just about every week since day one,” Fisher said. Others sell their wares at various points throughout the winter.

“It’s great exposure," Fisher added. "It gives us a chance to (introduce) what we do to a whole new audience."

The Howell Opera House has been owned and operated by the Livingston Arts Council since 2000.

The LAC was founded in 1995. The Howell Opera House, built in 1881, is a three-story historic landmark that hosts events and performances throughout the year. Learn more at howelloperahouse.com.

