Six of the most iconic White House Christmas cards

Graig Graziosi
&lt;p&gt;The National Christmas Tree is illuminated outside of the White House.&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

The National Christmas Tree is illuminated outside of the White House.

(REUTERS)

It has become tradition for the president of the United States to send out a holiday greeting card in December, and this year will likely be no different.

The first presidential holiday greetings were sent out as personal Christmas cards from leaders to their friends, family and colleagues. They were not sent in any official capacity; they were just something the presidents at that time wanted to do.

Since then, the tradition has become an official function of the president.

Although the number of people who end up on the recipients list for the Christmas cards has grown significantly in recent years, it is still considered a rare honour to be included on the mailing list if you are not a lawmaker, diplomat or government official.

For the rest of us who didn't make the cut, here is a list of six of the more interesting White House Christmas and holiday cards.

Calvin Coolidge, 1927

&lt;p&gt;The 1927 Christmas greeting from Calvin Coolidge.&lt;/p&gt;US Government

The 1927 Christmas greeting from Calvin Coolidge.

US Government

Though historians do not provide a conclusive date for the start of White House Christmas traditions, Calvin Coolidge is often credited with beginning two of the most iconic presidential Christmas traditions; issuing a holiday greeting, and lighting the White House Christmas tree.

Some historians say Mr Coolidge was sending out Christmas greetings in the early 1920s, but the first official greeting associated with him was sent in 1927.

The 1927 message was written in the president’s hand on a stark piece of White House stationary. The message was dated 25 December, 1927, and was directed “to the American People".

"Christmas is not a time or season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas – If we think these things there will be born in us a Savior and over us all will shine a star – sending is gleam of hope to the world," the message said.

Mr Coolidge lit the White House Christmas tree in 1923, during a ceremony called the Pageant of Peace.

According to the White House Historical Association, Mr Coolidge also sent Christmas greetings to a six-man Arctic expedition team, who were likely some of the closest humans to the north pole at that time.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1944

&lt;p&gt;President Franklin D Roosevelt&#x002019;s 1944 Christmas card.&#xa0;&lt;/p&gt;Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library

President Franklin D Roosevelt’s 1944 Christmas card.

Franklin D Roosevelt Presidential Library

No president has sent more Christmas greetings than President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. That is largely by default, as he was in office for 12 years.

Mr Roosevelt's Christmases spanned an exceptionally tumultuous time in American history – his term began amidst the Great Depression, and ended just after World War II.

The 1944 White House Christmas card was issued in the midst of World War II, and featured Mr Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt seated beside a lit fireplace.

"With Christmas greetings and our best wishes for a Happier Nineteen Forty-five. The President and Mrs Roosevelt," the card read.

The image likely reminded recipients of Mr Roosevelt's fireside chat radio broadcasts, which became a source of comfort and a reminder of stability for Americans during the most violent and brutal years of the war.

During his 12 years in office, Mr Roosevelt spent 10 Christmases in the White House, and two at his home in Hyde Park, New York.

Every year on Christmas Eve, Mr Roosevelt hosted a party for the White House staff, where he and Ms Roosevelt would try to greet all of their staff and give them small gifts to thank them for their work.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1953

&lt;p&gt;President Dwight D. Eisenhower&#x002019;s 1953 Christmas card, the first official White House holiday mailer.&#xa0;&lt;/p&gt;The White House

President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 1953 Christmas card, the first official White House holiday mailer.

The White House

Up until President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Christmas greetings sent out by presidents were largely personal greetings. According to the White House Historical Association, the first official presidential Christmas card was sent by Mr Eisenhower in 1953.

The card, produced by Hallmark, was striking for the image that dominated its cover sheet – the Presidential Seal. The card was embossed on the front with holly leaves and berries, and inside bore the signatures of Mamie Eisenhower and the president.

Hallmark produced 1100 cards, which were sent to diplomats, cabinet members, Congressional lawmakers and other government officials.

The Eisenhowers also commissioned 500 personal cards that they sent to friends and family members.

Mr Eisnhower included the Presidential Seal on every card he sent during his time in office.

The text inside the 1953 card was simple: "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year", followed by the signatures of the president and the first lady.

Mr Eisenhower was an artist, and used his talent to produce Christmas gifts for White House staff members. In 1953, the president painted a portrait of Abraham Lincoln while he was waiting for news on the Korean armistice. He reproduced the portrait and gave copies to his staff at the White House Christmas party that year.

Lyndon B Johnson, 1963

&lt;p&gt;The stark white Christmas card sent by President Lyndon B Johnson in 1963, just a month after John F Kennedy was assassinated.&lt;/p&gt;The White House

The stark white Christmas card sent by President Lyndon B Johnson in 1963, just a month after John F Kennedy was assassinated.

The White House

Presidential Christmas greetings can be used not just to send goodwill to the public, but also to address the national mood.

In 1963 President Lyndon Johnson sent out a subdued, minimal Christmas card.

The card featured a stark white Presidential Seal and came in two variants: one that said "Blessed Christmas" and another that said "Seasons Greetings".

The bottom of the card included a red border.

The card used the simple design because it was issued during the official mourning period following the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

The card replaced the Kennedy’s official card, which included a photo of the nativity scene in the White House East Room. The cards were signed but were never sent, and remain the most rare White House Christmas cards in existence.

Five days after Mr Kennedy's death, the White House's chief of protocol advised Mr Johnson to keep up the tradition of issuing a Christmas greeting, despite the dire circumstances.

That year's recipients list was far more limited than it had been in past years, and included few government officials and lawmakers.

On 22 December, 1963, Mr Johnson led a candlelight memorial service for Mr Kennedy, noting the Christmas holiday in his address.

“So let us here on this Christmas night determine that John Kennedy did not live or die in vain, that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom, and that we may achieve in our time and for all time the ancient vision of peace on earth, good will toward all men,” he said.

George W Bush, 2002

&lt;p&gt;President George W Bush&#x002019;s 2002 Christmas card, which was sent to more than 1 million people.&#xa0;&lt;/p&gt;The White House

President George W Bush’s 2002 Christmas card, which was sent to more than 1 million people.

The White House

By 2002, the official White House Christmas cards had stopped using the word "Christmas", replacing the proper noun with the more inclusive "seasons greetings" or "happy holidays". Even so, the tradition of sending out a greeting card during the winter holidays persisted.

That year, President George W Bush and First Lady Laura Bush chose an image of a 1938 Steinway grand piano inside the White House Grand Foyer for their card that year, which was painted in photo-realistic style by artist Zhen-Huan Lu.

Outside of the impressive work of art, the card is otherwise unremarkable when viewed against other presidential Christmas greetings. What makes the Bush family card historically significant is that it was the first presidential Christmas card to have more than 1 million recipients.

The Bush family sent out significantly more Christmas cards than the Clintons before them. In Bill and Hillary Clinton's last year at the White House, the first family sent out 400,000 Christmas cards. In 2001, Mr Bush and his wife sent out 875,000.

The New York Times wrote about the record-breaking Christmas mailing at the time, and estimated that just the postage for the mass mailing would cost around $370,000.

Barack Obama, 2013/2015

The pop-up 2013 Barack Obama Christmas card, featuring the family&#x002019;s two dogs, Sunny and Bo.The White House
The pop-up 2013 Barack Obama Christmas card, featuring the family’s two dogs, Sunny and Bo.The White House

Though Barack Obama took unwarranted flack in 2011 from conservative media outlets for his Christmas card not having enough "Christmas" in it, his cards in 2013 and 2015 were celebrated for making the annual holiday messages more interactive.

Mr Obama's 2013 card was a pop-up card, which featured a detailed paper pop-up of the White House when opened.

The White House has black windows, a tiny American flag flying from the top, and a pop-up Bo and Sunny – Mr Obama's dogs – playing on the lawn.

Below the White House, Mr Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters signed their names. The signatures even included the pawprints of the president's dogs.

President Barack Obama&#x002019;s 2015 Christmas card, which pulled out to reveal a skyline of Washington DC monuments and landmarks.The White House
President Barack Obama’s 2015 Christmas card, which pulled out to reveal a skyline of Washington DC monuments and landmarks.The White House

In 2015, the Obamas' card folded out to feature a skyline that included the White House, the Capitol, and the Lincoln, Washington and Jefferson memorials. all decorated in lights.

The foldout skyline was made of red paper, with yellow details filling in windows and string lights decorating the structures.

When the card is folded up, the structures layer overtop of each other, allowing the recipient to see each of the landmarks without opening the card.

The card read "with gratitude and cheer, we send our warmest wishes for health and happiness this holiday season".

Read More

The 20 best Christmas films of all time – ranked

Scientists urge people to ditch Christmas plans to avert disaster

Why gathering in a ‘Christmas bubble’ must be done safely

Christmas is a time to think of others – especially this year

Inside the US hotel where it’s Christmas every day of the year

Latest Stories

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • Biden Press Secretary Says He ‘Will Not Be Discussing an Investigation of His Son’ with AG Candidates

    President-elect Joe Biden will not be discussing any federal investigation of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with any candidates for attorney general, Biden's incoming press secretary said Sunday.Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace whether Biden would promise to allow the U.S. attorney for Delaware to proceed with an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role. And he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general,” Psaki said.“It will be up to the purview of an attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation,” continued Psaki, who previously served as former president Barack Obama's communications director. “As you know, U.S. attorneys, that’s a personnel decision, we’re far from there at this point in the process.”Earlier this month, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” but insisted he has handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the younger Biden said of the federal probe in a statement.The former vice president addressed the investigation for the first time last week, saying he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong.Psaki noted that several positions in the administration have yet to be filled and that the administration would “allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top.”

  • General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments

    The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Perna's remarks came a day after a second vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S. Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. Perna acknowledged the criticism and accepted blame.

  • Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

    "I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough Trump's ultimate self-own

  • U.S. lawmakers to back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - source

    U.S. lawmakers are expected to endorse $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says pose national security risks as part of a year-end spending bill and COVID-19 bill, a source briefed on the matter said Sunday. The Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China’s Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as threats, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. Earlier this month, the FCC finalized rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to “rip and replace” that equipment but is awaiting funding from Congress.

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • Covid live updates: Latest on rising cases and the Covid-19 stimulus package

    Although the legislation has not been released yet, the deal is expected to include direct payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

  • Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has moved to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he's spent half a billion dollars developing. Here's how Ellison bought 98% of the island and turned it into a sustainability experiment.

    Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison bought 98% of the island of Lanai in 2012 for an estimated $300 million.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils

    As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Chinese Drones Are Spying on Americans

    The U.S. government at the federal, state, and local levels is using Chinese drones that the Chinese Communist Party is exploiting for espionage. That is the public conclusion of a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Citing “security concerns,” other departments have all-but-explicitly publicly made the same claims, and some have begun to take steps to limit the purchase of Chinese drones.Drones made in China and operated by Americans map U.S. infrastructure, agriculture, railroads, government buildings, power plants, disaster-relief operations, and the movements of law-enforcement officers. The data collected in those drone flights are believed to be sent back to China, where there is no divide between civil and military sectors. The Commerce Department’s listing on Friday of one major Chinese drone company on the U.S. entities list makes it difficult for U.S. companies to buy its products and underscores the growing sense of urgency to end their access to the United States. But it is time to go further. The U.S. government at all levels should immediately stop purchasing Chinese drones and end Chinese drone companies’ access to the U.S. commercial market.The U.S. dependence on Chinese drones and the parts that go into drones is unsustainable. While there are U.S. companies waiting to meet demand if Chinese drones are excluded from the American market, there are still too few of them to meet the U.S. government’s needs, and some American drone companies still rely on cheap Chinese parts. This is one of the arguments against cutting off access to the Chinese drone market. But the risks to national security are too great to move slowly, and so in addition to cutting off access to the Chinese drone market, the U.S. should also expand existing Pentagon efforts to build an American and American-ally drone-manufacturing base that does not rely on Chinese-made parts. One can easily see how a national emergency or a conflict over the defense of democratic Taiwan could require ramping up the scale of production of drones. Depending on China for that should be out of the question.Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord has been a champion for strengthening American sovereignty by developing an industrial base for critical technologies in the U.S. and in allied countries. At a recent Hudson Institute event with me, she touted the Pentagon’s Trusted Capital Marketplace, which would expand the options for secure drone manufacturers. This initiative should become a top national-security priority across the U.S. government and private sectors.It’s important to counter companies such as Da Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Company (DJI), a Chinese-owned drone behemoth headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It dominates the American drone market. Its low cost has boxed out the American and ally market, giving it a nearly two-thirds share in the United States and Canada.But DJI is more than just a market leader. Like other Chinese technology programs and companies such as Huawei, it also enables Chinese espionage and the Chinese surveillance state, specifically of the Xinjiang concentration camps.An August 2017 Los Angeles office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement bureau memorandum says: “The Chinese government directorates most likely receiving the data from DJI’s cloud are the offices responsible for defense, critical infrastructure, traffic controlling, and cyber offense . . .” Officials said they have “moderate confidence” that the DJI’s commercial drones and software are “providing U.S. critical infrastructure and law enforcement data to the Chinese government.” The flurry of other agency actions to slow the use of DJI drones suggests that officials now have more than “moderate” confidence this is occurring.Other government agencies, such as the Department of Defense -- with few exceptions for some applications -- have stopped using Chinese drones. As of this fall, the Department of Justice has also banned DOJ funds from being used to purchase them. The largest agency that uses drones is the Department of Interior. The DOI has more than 800 drones, all of which are either made in China or have Chinese parts. They use these drones for search and rescue, fighting wildfires, and dealing with other natural disasters that may threaten life or property. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOI was grounding its entire fleet of aerial drones, citing a national-security risk from Chinese manufacturers.We are aware of some of DJI’s ghastly cooperation inside of China. In 2017, just when U.S. officials were sounding alarm bells, DJI signed an agreement with the Xinjiang Autonomous Region Public Security Department (XARPSD) to deploy DJI drones for “stability maintenance” and “counter-terrorism.” This summer, drone footage went viral on American social-media platforms that showed a DJI drone monitoring Chinese paramilitary police escorting Uyghur Muslims -- shackled and blindfolded -- at a train station in Xinjiang, a city notorious for its “re-education camp” where the Chinese government engages in rape, abortions, forced sterilization, torture, and other means of religious and cultural genocide.DJI was also eager to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, it gave away free drones to 43 law-enforcement agencies in 22 U.S. states to outrageously enforce government social-distancing guidelines. That’s right: The Chinese company that enabled China’s government to monitor Chinese Muslims for compliance in concentration camps sought to enable U.S. governments to monitor Americans’ behavior for compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.Some members of Congress have been tracking the issue and trying to legislatively mandate that the U.S. government stop using Chinese drones and end its dependency on Chinese component parts for the drone market. Last year, Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) and Representative Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) led a bipartisan coalition to introduce the American Security Drone Act. If enacted, it would, among other things, prohibit federal departments and agencies from buying any foreign commercial off-the-shelf drone or unmanned-aircraft system manufactured or assembled in countries identified as national-security threats.For unclear reasons, and despite a bipartisan consensus that helped place drone-security provisions in the House version of the recent defense bill, the Senate stripped them out. The final bill sent to President Trump’s desk leaves the problem unaddressed. So DJI drones are still free to flood the U.S. market and send their images and data to the Chinese Communist Party. The bipartisan coalition focusing on this issue should expand and Congress should focus on the issue in the new year. In the meantime, with only a few weeks left of the Trump administration’s term, Trump should issue an executive order addressing the national security risks of Chinese drones, and in particular DJI drones. The sooner we can get Chinese drones off the market, the safer we’ll be.

  • Germany repatriates three female IS members from Syria for first time in secret operation

    Germany on Sunday repatriated three women and twelve children who were being held in internment camps for members of the IS terror organisation in northern Syria. The specially chartered plane landed at Frankfurt Airport early on Sunday morning after making an emergency landing in Vienna due to one of the children suffering from severe cramps during the flight. It then flew onto Helsinki where eight Finnish nationals arrived home. It was the first time that Germany had been so active in organizing a repatriation for adult IS members. The mission, which was organised in partnership with Finland, was kept secret until the internees' arrival in Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he was "relieved" that the operation had gone smoothly. He stressed that it was a “humanitarian mission” but also hinted that "this happy news ahead of Christmas shows that we can make repatriations happen in further cases." Some 100 adult IS members with German nationality, plus a further 150 children, are currently interned in Kurdish camps waiting for repatriation. Human Rights Watch has described the conditions in the camps as “appalling”, but Berlin has largely resisted attempts made through the German court system to repatriate the families. The German government argues that it is difficult to organise repatriations as that would mean working with the autonomous Kurdish region, with which it has no diplomatic relations. "These were humanitarian cases, primarily orphans and children who were ill, cases in which a repatriation was deemed particularly necessary and urgent," Mr Maas explained. One of the three women, 21-year-old Leonora M. originally from the east of Germany, was arrested after the flight landed at Frankfurt airport, with prosecutors accusing her of membership of a foreign terror organisation. According to Bild newspaper, Leonora M.’s husband had a senior role in IS’ feared internal security organization. She is said to have supported him in spying on other German fighters inside IS and was subjected to threats from other inmates at the Kurdish controlled camp after her capture in early 2019. The threats to her life were a reason for her being repatriated, Bild reports. While this is the first time that Germany has actively flown former members of the Islamist terror organisation back home, in November last year it assisted in the repatriation of a female Isis member and her family. On that occasion, Berlin was ordered by a German court to assist the woman in her return. Berlin is not alone in its reluctance to bring back Islamist extremists. The UK takes one of the toughest lines of all European countries against former IS fighters and their wives. While the British government has organized the return of a small number of orphans, it has also revoked the citizenship of some adults in order to prevent their extradition.

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches. At his last Sunday blessing and address before Christmas, Francis also said the holy day that marks the birth of Jesus had been "kidnapped" by consumerism. Speaking from his window overlooking the square, Francis twice urged people to visit an outdoor exhibit under the square's colonnade where 100 small traditional nativity scenes are on display.

  • Trump promises 'wild' protests in Washington DC on the day the Electoral College will finalize election results

    President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to urge his followers to rally in Washington two weeks before Inauguration Day.

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.