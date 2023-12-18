Six MS Coast kitchens fail restaurant inspections, one for second time in four months

A complaint about conditions at a Biloxi restaurant resulted in the sushi kitchen being cited for multiple violations.

See-Wee-Roll at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, was inspected Dec. 16 after a complaint. It received a C grade, and was cited for:

▪ Improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (repeat offense)

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible (repeat offense)

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized (repeat offense)

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ No bare hand contact with ready to eat foods

▪ Toxic substance properly identified, stored, used

This was the second C for the restaurant in four months.

Five other kitchens also received a C since Dec. 2 for critical violations. They are:

Kien Giang Vietnamese Restaurant, 10598 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville, had a scheduled inspection Dec. 16. It was cited for:

▪ No certified manager

▪ Food separated and protected (repeat offense)

Three violations corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

▪ Proper cold holding temperatures

▪ Adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible

This was the third C since 2018.

Jazzeppi’s, 195 Porter Ave., Biloxi, was inspected Dec. 14 for a permit. It was cited for: No certified manager.

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food separated and protected

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

This was the second C since 2018.

Archie’s Hot Dog Island & Catering, 1000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport, was inspected Dec. 7. It was cited for: Last inspection grade not posted.

That violation was corrected during a reinspection Dec. 12. Two other violations — for adequate hand washing facilities and food contact surface cleaned and sanitized — were corrected during the inspection, resulting in a B.

This was the first C dating back to 2021.

Highland Community Hospital,130 Highland Park, Picayune, was inspected Dec. 16 for a permit renewal. It was cited for: No person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty. This was the first C dating back to 2017.

Picayune Paradise Quick Shop, 101 South Beech St., Picayune was inspected Dec. 14 for a permit renewal. It was cited for: No certified manager. Corrected during the inspection was: Management awareness policy present. This is the second inspection listed. In 2022 the kitchen got an A.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

Most restaurants inspected since Dec. 18 in South Mississippi had no violations, with 195 kitchens scoring an A and 25 a B.