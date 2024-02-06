Six Niagara County projects receiving Empire State Development grants

Feb. 6—Six Niagara County applicants have received some of the $15 million announced earlier this week from Empire State Development.

The amount was awarded Monday to 19 projects across the state through Round XIII of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The announced grants for Niagara County institutions and businesses totals about $1.5 million. The projects include:

—$750,000 for the City of North Tonawanda to revitalize the Memorial Pool at Payne Park.

—$400,000 for Radio Niagara, the in-development venue from developer TM Montante with a restaurant, bars, bowling alley and a boutique hotel on Third Street.

—$150,000 for Artpark, which will build an artistic light installation to help increase tourism during its offseason.

—$50,000 for Old Fort Niagara, which will be used for the historic site's marketing.

—$100,000 for the Aquarium of Niagara for marketing the new Great Lakes 360 expansion, expected to be complete by this coming spring.

—$99,000 for Becker Family Farms for a branding and marketing initiative to showcase agricultural-based experiences and large-scale events, including a solar eclipse festival.

These projects were awarded through the ESD Grant Funds, Market New York, and Environmental Protection Fund programs. Radio Niagara, Artpark, and Aquarium of Niagara were marked as priority projects.

Other Niagara County projects that received funding through other ESD grants announced in the past few months include:

—$25,000 to the City of North Tonawanda for a feasibility study assessing the redevelopment of the Weatherbest Strip at 50 Dock St.

—$45,850 to Vizcarra Vineyards for new bride tanks for storing hard cider and sparkling wine.

—$100,000 for Heart, Love, and Soul for renovating and expanding their current facility.

—$100,000 for the Challenger Learning Center of Orleans, Niagara, and Erie Counties for a STEAM Center that will create a planetarium that will provide enhanced learning programs.

—$56,250 for the Village of Wilson for its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

—$79,400 for the Village of Middleport for its Canal Dock improvements.

—$30,000 for the City of North Tonawanda for installing a boat launch and fishing pier at Mayor's Park.

—$519,000 for Siva Powers America for its wind turbine assembly facility in Lockport.