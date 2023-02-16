Six Nicola Bulley conspiracy theories - and how police have debunked them

Nicola Bulley

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have outlined six “persistent myths” and how they have debunked them.

At a press conference on Wednesday Lancashire Constabulary said that an “unprecedented” amount of "false information, accusations and rumours" had hampered the investigation so far.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, the senior investigating officer, said online amateur sleuths and social media video-makers have "distracted significantly" from official efforts to find the missing mother of two.

She said that in her “29 years' police service" she had never seen anything like it.

Ms Bulley, 45, went missing while walking her dog on Jan 27 in the village of St Michael's on Wyre.

The mortgage advisor’s phone was found on a bench by the river, with the family's pet, Willow, running loose nearby and its harness on the ground.

Since she “vanished into thin air” conspiracy theorists and true crime fans have posed numerous possible scenarios online and even visited the area to search for her themselves.

Police were forced to issue a dispersal order and warn the public not to break into abandoned buildings looking for Ms Bulley.

Stained glove

One of the most recent theories seized upon by social media users was the report that a “stained glove” found near the scene could belong to Ms Bulley.

Discussing the glove, Det Supt Smith said: "In terms of the glove that has been recovered, you'll no doubt be aware that TikTokers have been playing their own private detectives and have been in the area.

"A glove has been recovered that is not believed to be relevant to the investigation. It is not Nicola's but we have got that in our possession."

Abandoned house

Another persistent rumour that has been circulating since the early days of the investigation relates to a derelict house on the bank opposite the scene of her disappearance.

Det Supt Smith said the property had been searched three times and Nicola “is not there”.

Suspicious fishermen

There have also been reports of two anglers supposedly behaving oddly on the day of her disappearance but Det Supt Smith appeared to mock that particular theory.

"I myself don't find it suspicious that fishermen would be in the area of a river that morning or carrying fishing rods”, she said.

The dog and the bench

Armchair detectives have also tried to claim it is in some way suspicious that Ms Bulley’s spaniel, Willow, was running between the bench and the gate when witnesses discovered her phone.

Det Supt Smith said the force had spoken to dog experts and that work was “ongoing”.

She added: “Obviously I can't speak to the dog. All we can say is he was running backwards and forwards and he was still in the area where Nicola's possessions were".

She said the dog could have left the area if it wish as there were gaps in the fence.

The red van

There have also been reports of “tatty red van” seen in the area that locals didn’t recognise on the day she went missing.

Det Supt Smith said that while they had not yet located the van, hundreds of vehicles drove past that morning. She said she did not believe the van was suspicious.

Third party involvement

Fears of third party involvement have always been downplayed by police and detectives have repeatedly insisted their main hypothesis is that Ms Bulley fell in the river.

Speaking at the press conference Ms Bulley said that despite receiving around 1,500 pieces of evidence “there is not one single piece of information that has come to note that would suggest Nicola has left those fields”.

At the end of the briefing, the detectives acknowledged the hope of finding Ms Bulley was slim but they were doing all they could to find her.

"I hope with all my heart that we find Nicola Bulley alive more than anything," Det Sup Smith said.