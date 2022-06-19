Six officers fire weapons during deadly standoff in Manchester

Jun. 19—A 33-year-old man died after a 90-minute standoff with police early Sunday morning in Manchester ended with shots being fired by six officers, according to the attorney general.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a 911 call about a domestic violence assault at a parking lot near Rite Aid at 270 Mammoth Road, according to a news release.

Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, was shot around 2:05 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Initial reports indicate six officers discharged their weapons: four Manchester officers and two New Hampshire State Police troopers. No law enforcement officers or anyone else were injured. The first responding officers wore body cameras.

After arriving, Manchester officers were directed to a gray Toyota RAV4. An adult female walked away from the vehicle with injuries and police "began a dialogue with an armed adult male subject who was still in the car." He resisted arrest, according to the news release.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the majority of police activity focused on the Tarrytown Road side of the parking lot. Police blocked the street from Massabesic Road to Elliot Way. The State Police Major Crime Unit truck and the city's armored-SWAT vehicle were parked on the street.

State police cruisers remained parked in the lot with spray-paint markings placed as part of the investigation. Investigators took photographs and used a metal detector to gather evidence. State police also flew a drone at one point Sunday morning.

Rich Lewis mentioned the shooting to a woman as he entered Billy's Sports Bar & Grill just before noon. He lives on nearby Massabesic Street.

"I got a cat who hates me and the only reason it comes to me is gunshots and thunderstorms," he said. "I heard the gunshot and it already happened and the cat jumped up into my lap so I knew something was wrong."

He said he heard another gunshot about five minutes later. He noticed a lot more homeless in the area.

Per AG protocol, the names of the officers are being withheld until the conclusion of the investigation, according to the news release.

"The initial responding officers did have body cameras," the release reads. "Investigators will be reviewing whether those cameras, as well as cruiser cameras or other video or audio, recorded any portion of the incident."