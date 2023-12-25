Six-year-old boy put on wrong flight from Philadelphia to Florida

A six-year-old boy boarded the wrong airplane last week, making a holiday trip look more like a Home Alone sequel in Philadelphia.

Spirit Airlines placed Casper on the wrong flight on Thursday, making his first flight one to remember. His grandmother was expecting him to arrive in Fort Myers, Florida, but instead he landed in Orlando.

His luggage made it to Southwest Florida International Airport.

A local news outlet spoke to Maria Ramos, Casper’s grandmother, who said she received a call from her grandson after he landed in Orlando. She made the drive of nearly 160 miles from Fort Myers to pick him up, which Spirit Airlines offered to reimburse.

“I want them to call me,” Ramos told WINK-TV. “Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant – after mom handed him with paperwork – did she let him go by himself? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?”

Spirit Airlines said in a statement that they “take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience.”