Six-year-old boy sought in fake Domino’s pizza gift card scam

Police in Illinois are searching for the culprit of a fake Domino’s pizza gift card scheme – a six-year-old boy who said he was looking to fundraise for his local baseball team.

The unnamed child was said to be selling “buy one get one free” vouchers for the fast food chain in the state’s Troy area, police said on Sunday.

Customers trustingly bought the tokens only to find they were invalid for a free pie at Domino’s, which led to an appeal being launched, ABC News said.

"The cards are being sold by a young juvenile white male, about six years old, who was last described wearing a dirty pink baseball uniform with a southern accent," said the Troy Police Department.

"The juvenile is likely accompanied by an adult, and he tells victims he’s selling the cards as a fundraiser for his baseball team."

It has not been reported if the boy was actually passing on the money to a baseball team or if it was he was using his ill-gotten gains for himself.

Police, however, consider the issue to be no laughing matter and have expressed concern for the boy’s wellbeing. Their statement added that any additional sightings should be reported as they continue to investigate.

"It’s always a good idea to call the fundraiser businesses to see if gift cards are valid if you suspect any suspicious activity," police said, adding that anyone who is told about such an offer should check the validity of such coupons.

We need your help identifying the pictured individual! He was located walking in the area of I-75 and 14 Mile Rd. He is safe and healthy but nonverbal. We would like to get him home! — Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) September 15, 2023

It has been an interesting few weeks for officers in Troy, who on 15 September tweeted a photo of a man wearing pilot goggles who had been detained at the station with his identity unknown, with the individual refusing to speak.

Police followed up with a later message to say the man’s family had been found.

We would like to congratulate K-9 Kilo on his retirement from the Troy Police Department! We thank him for his 10 years of dedicated service to Troy and the surrounding communities. His hard work and community presence will be missed. We wish him a happy and healthy retirement! — Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) September 20, 2023

Then, on 20 September, the force wished a happy retirement to a police dog of 10 years.

“We would like to congratulate K-9 Kilo on his retirement from the Troy Police Department!” a tweet read.

“We thank him for his 10 years of dedicated service to Troy and the surrounding communities. His hard work and community presence will be missed. We wish him a happy and healthy retirement!”