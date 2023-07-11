Six-year-old fights off possible abductor in Miami. Police believe there are more victims

A man is accused of trying to abduct a 6-year-old from a Little Haiti apartment complex. The girl, however, foiled his plans — fighting back and sending him to the slammer.

Leonardo Venegas, 32, was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping and child abuse. Venegas, who lives in North Miami, is being held with no bond.

Leonardo Venegas, 32, is accused of trying to abduct a 6-year-old girl from a Little Haiti apartment complex.

The charges stem from a Thursday night incident on the 6500 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue.

According to Miami police, the 6-year-old girl was playing outside in the courtyard of the apartment complex with other children when they noticed a white SUV park nearby.

Some of the kids shuffled into their homes, but the girl decided to stay, sitting on the stairway.

The man, police say, noticed the girl and yanked her by the arm. She struggled and tried to pull away from him, but he picked her up and carried her away.

That’s when the girl bit him on the arm — causing him to drop her, according to police. The man slapped the child and ran back toward his car.

The girl, too, ran — telling her aunt what happened.

Video surveillance from the apartment complex showed a white Range Rover Velar pull in and a man hop out of the SUV with his left hand inside his shorts, police say. It’s unclear whether he was reaching for a weapon.

Additionally, the man was also caught on tape bolting to his car and fleeing after the scuffle.

The Range Rover was tracked leaving the area. A tag reader along Biscayne Boulevard recorded the license plate number, which ultimately led to Venegas’ arrest, according to police.

Any other victims are urged to come forward and contact the Miami Police Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370.