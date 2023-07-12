Six-year-old girl tells how she fought off kidnapper: ‘I bit him’

A six-year-old girl named Ah’lyric bit a would-be kidnapper who was allegedly attempting to bundle her into an SUV in Miami (NBC Miami)

A six-year-old Miami girl has told how she fought off a would-be kidnapper by biting him.

The girl, identified by her first name Ah’lyric, was playing with her siblings in the courtyard of their Little Haiti apartment complex last Wednesday when she noticed a white Range Rover SUV, according to a police report obtained by NBC Miami.

After the other children went inside, a man approached her and grabbed her arm and tried to pull her away, according to police.

When she fought back, the suspect, later identified by police as 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas, allegedly attempted to pick her up.

Ah’lyric then bit the suspect’s arm, causing him to drop her. The police report states that the suspect slapped her and ran off.

The girl told NBC Miami that she managed to escape and ran inside where her mother’s spouse called 911.

She said had been taught how to defend herself by her mother.

“I bit him,” she told the station.

Her mother Teshia McGill said she was relieved that the girl knew how to “fight back”.

Leonardo Venegas, 32, has been arrested over an alleged abduction of a six-year-old girl in Miami (Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Surveillance footage from the apartment complex captured the Range Rover pull up to the apartment building and showed a man approach a stairwell where Ah’lyric had been sitting.

Cameras also picked up the Range Rover’s license plates.

Mr Venegas was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Saturday and has been charged with kidnapping and child abuse causing no bodily harm. He is being held without bond on Monday, booking records showed.

He allegedly told investigators he had been looking to buy property in the area when he heard someone screaming.

When questioned about whether he had made contact with the girl, he asked for an attorney, according to the police report.

Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz told NBC Miami the alleged kidnapping was highly unusual, and they were investigating any other similar incidents in the area.

“This is a case that has us extremely worried, concerned, something that’s not very common,” Mr Cruz said.

“Luckily we were able to apprehend this individual.”