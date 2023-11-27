Six-year-old identified in tragic hunting accident

The six-year-old who died in a tragic accident on Friday morning was identified, according to reports from WPDE.

Avery Davis was accidentally shot in a hunting accident on Whisperwood Road in Cameron, Orangeburg County.

Local authorities told WPDE that they are still in the initial stages of the investigation.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other relevant agencies, said it is urging hunters to prioritize safety and adhere to established guidelines.

