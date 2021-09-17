Six-year-old Philadelphia girl struck by van while fleeing gunfire

A 6-year-old Philadelphia girl was struck by a minivan Wednesday while fleeing gunfire, authorities said.

Honesty Love was rushed to the hospital with injuries covering the whole right side of her body and face, ABC6 reported. Her mother decried the violence that has plagued the City of Brotherly Love and caused her daughter's injuries.

"Whoever did this, it has to stop," Jalisa Love, the girl's mother, said, speaking on the incident. "It's a shame and it's got to stop."

The young girl was fleeing a gunman who opened fire on her block when she was struck by the van around 6 p.m. The van drove off, family members said.

"The front of the minivan strikes her, and her body gets launched 50 feet. She loses some of the slippers she's wearing," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "When police find her, she is conscious and talking."

A gunman was confirmed to have opened fire after police said they outlined at least nine shell casings at the scene.

The young girl was initially thought to have been grazed by a bullet, but police said her injuries resulted from being hit by the van.

Love said her daughter is traumatized.

"She's 6. She's 6. What am I going to tell her? She's 6. She don't want to go outside no more, go to school, no nothing," she said. "What am I going to do? What am I going to do? What am I going to do?"

Authorities are still looking for the driver who struck Honesty, and no arrests have been made, police said.

"Think of my kids," Krystal Kelley, who witnessed the incident, told NBC10. "And God forbid it was to ever happen to one of them, I would want somebody to come forward and say something. Because she doesn't deserve that at all."

Based off footage released of the incident, police said they are searching for a woman driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica.

