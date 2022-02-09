Here are six organizations that fight crime and support victims in Kansas City
Survivors of gun violence, or those at risk of experiencing violence, often don’t have access to vital services.
Organizations across the Kansas City metro area provide support to violent crime victims and their families, intervene to prevent an act of violence, teach conflict resolution skills and connect people to various services for housing, employment, food, health and mental health care.
For anyone looking for such services or want to help support these efforts, here are some of those organizations:
Aim4Peace is a program run out of the Kansas City Health Department that provides conflict mediation to prevent acts of violence or violent retaliation. The organization, modeled after the national Cure Violence approach, relies on trained staff who are rooted in the communities Aim4Peace serves. (The Star has previously reported on the lack of funding the group has received from the city, despite its successes).
AdHoc Group Against Crime supports people affected by violence in Kansas City. Founded in 1977, the group provides a wide array of services: employment help, mental health services, crisis intervention, victim advocacy, among many others.
The Center for Conflict Resolution provides trainings to resolve and prevent conflict based on restorative justice principles, especially with children and youth. The organization has programs for interpersonal conflict, anger management and restorative processes.
The Kansas City Anti-Violence Project provides services to crime victims within the LGBTQ community. The organization also has a 24/7 support line: 816-349-9371.
Mothers in Charge offers help and support to families of violent crime. The organization provides trauma-informed crisis care at homicide scenes, individual and family therapy, funeral and vigil assistance, support for non-fatal shooting victims and community outreach.
High Aspirations is a violence prevention program for Black youth ages 8 to 18 in Jackson County. The group also teaches life skills and provides mentors.