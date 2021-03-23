Six other mass shootings have happened within 40 miles of the Colorado King Soopers

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
colorado_shooting_map1
Six other shooting incidents from 1999-2021 occurred within a 40-mile radius of the Boulder King Soopers Google Earth

  • Six shootings in Colorado history have occurred within 40 miles of the Boulder King Soopers.

  • These include the Columbine High School massacre and the Aurora theater shooting.

  • 10 people, including a police officer, died after a shooter went on a rampage at the supermarket.

Six shootings in Colorado that occurred in recent memory happened within 40 miles of the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 people died after a gunman opened fire on Monday.

The authorities confirmed that the 10 victims, including 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, were killed after an active shooter rampaged through the supermarket, even targeting people who were waiting in line to get the COVID vaccine.

Police swarmed the scene and later arrested the suspect.

Ryan Borowski, a witness to the shooting who was in the King Soopers supermarket at the time of the attack, said that employees and customers had helped each other escape out through the back of the store, running "in single file."

"Boulder feels like a bubble and that bubble burst," Borowski told CNN in an emotional interview. "It doesn't feel like there's anywhere safe anymore, sometimes."

However, this is not the area's first brush with gun violence.

The 1999 Columbine High School massacre took place just 33 miles from the King Soopers in Boulder. Known to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history, the shooting - perpetrated by two senior students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold - claimed the lives of 12 students and one teacher and resulted in the injuries of 24 other students.

Another landmark shooting incident in the area happened in 2012, when gunman James Holmes opened fire during a midnight screening of the film "The Dark Knight Rises," killing 12 and wounding 70.

Other incidences of gun violence in schools have also rocked the area - such as the 2010 Deer Creek Middle School and the 2013 Arapahoe High School shootings. Both of these shootings occurred less than an hour from the supermarket.

The 2017 Thornton shooting- where a gunman walked into a Walmart and shot three people dead near the cash registers before fleeing - also happened just 20 miles from the Boulder supermarket.

More recently, in 2019, two shootings took place in the vicinity of the King Soopers. In December, a 17-year-old teen was shot and killed inside a JC Penney store in the Aurora Town Center Mall. And in May 2019, 9 students were shot and one was killed in a school shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

