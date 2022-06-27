Six people arrested after Burleson shooting on highway left 64-year-old woman dead

Six people have been arrested for a variety of offenses in a shooting incident that left a 64-year-old woman dead in Burleson, according to Burleson police.

The incident occurred Friday on Wilshire Boulevard in Burleson.

The victim was Kathryn Ann Bryan, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website on Monday. She died from a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Burleson police have not identified the suspects or the charges that they face in the incident.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Friday on what Burleson police say is a heavily traveled highway.

Bryan was driving in the area when she was shot and died at the scene, Burleson police said. She was not involved in an incident with the suspects.

Burleson tracked down the suspects who are not from Burleson and began arresting them early Saturday.

The last of the suspects were taken into custody late Saturday.

“Again, we thank you for your patience as we work through this multi-layered case” Burleson police posted on Facebook. “We are not able to provide all the information as quickly as we know the public would like. The complexity of this case and the multiple unknown suspects did not allow us to post accurate suspect information to the public immediately afterwards. Detectives worked long hours, wrote numerous search and arrest warrants and conducted several interviews to get to the point to where we believe all suspects involved have now been arrested.”

Burleson police said Bryan lost her life during a daring act of violence.

“Burleson Police Department and the city of Burleson council and administration would like to express our sincerest condolences to the female victim’s family,” according to the Facebook post. “It is a tragedy that she lost her life in a very aggressive act of violence in the middle of a heavily-traveled roadway at 6 p.m. on a Friday in our community.”