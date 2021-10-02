Six people charged in Clyborn Pines crimes, sheriff's office searches for 3 more suspects

Oct. 2—LUMBERTON — Two juveniles were charged Thursday with weapon violations in the Clyborn Pines community here as sheriff's investigators continue the search for three more people charged in the crimes.

Two 16-year-olds were charged Thursday in the case and placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

One juvenile was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The other juvenile was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The teens are among six people taken into police custody for charges in the crimes.

Angela T. Baxley, 44, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen firearm. Baxley was placed in the Robeson County Detention under a $2,500 secured bond.

Travis Hunt, 18, of Lumberton also surrendered Wednesday to Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators. Hunt was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and cyberstalking. He was placed in the Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, sheriff's investigators arrested and charged 44-year-old Tina Chavis and a 15-year-old male, both of Lumberton in connection to the weapon violations.

Chavis was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She was jailed under a $275,000 secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile could face more charges in the case, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The search continues for 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings and 19-year-old Quadrique Butler and a juvenile, all of Lumberton.

Cummings is wanted for the charges of robbery with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Butler is wanted for the charges of felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of Cummings and Butler is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.