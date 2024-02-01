Six people charged with drug offenses in Pueblo, Colorado Springs; kilos of drugs seized

Six individuals in Colorado Springs and Pueblo have been charged with federal drug offenses, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado's Office.

According to court records unsealed Wednesday, from Jan. 30, 2023, to October 2023, investigators from multiple federal and state agencies conducted nine separate undercover narcotics transactions, which resulted in them seizing various amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the release.

On Jan. 30, 2024, search warrants were executed for multiple locations, including a residence in Pueblo. During the search, investigators located more than 4 kilograms of heroin.

Federal charges were unsealed Wednesday against five individuals for their alleged role in a conspiracy to distribute, and possess to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Three of those individuals made their initial appearance in federal court Wednesday, including Alex LNU, a.k.a. Miguel Angel Gonzalez (formally identified as Alonso Quinonez-Velazquez), Fidel LNU (formally identified as Roberto Gutierrez), and Francisco LNU (formally identified as Luis Saucedo-Bonilla).

Additionally, Adan Trevizo was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

The two others charged are fugitives and were not named in the Wednesday news release.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, we are removing dangerous drugs from our communities,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in the release. “We are grateful for the continued dedication and hard work of our law enforcement partners who are protecting our communities from drug trafficking.”

The operation required a huge effort from multiple agencies, according to Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky.

“Yesterday’s enforcement actions involved over 150 members from Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies,” Olesky said. “Fentanyl is continuing to gravely impact Southern Colorado. Collectively, Colorado law enforcement agencies are prioritizing investigative efforts to decrease the fentanyl supply and prevent fentanyl poisonings in our communities.”

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero praised the teamwork between federal and local law enforcement to make the arrests possible. “This is just another great example of our local law enforcement working with our federal partners to combat illicit drugs in our community," Lucero said. "The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have two task force detectives assigned to the DEA. Even though this unit is not highly publicized, they are having a positive impact on this community in reducing the distribution of illegal drugs."

This investigation was conducted by the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Homeland Security Enforcement & Removal Operations, the FBI, the U.S Marshals Service, the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Pueblo Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol, according to the release.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

