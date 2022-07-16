Six people die, multiple injured after a dust storm causes pileup on Montana highway

NextShark

An investigation has been launched into an Anchorage police interaction with a Filipino woman who handed over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license when she was pulled over in Alaska. Mimi Israelah claimed in a now-deleted Facebook post that she was driving to a pizzeria in Anchorage when she was pulled over for weaving in traffic. Israelah wrote she could not find her driver’s license when “Officer Bo” asked to see it.