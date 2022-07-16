Six people die, multiple injured after a dust storm causes pileup on Montana highway
The wind gusts were topping 60 mph, causing a dust storm with zero visibility.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission, the EU executive, formally proposed on Friday its latest package of sanctions against Moscow, including an import ban on Russian gold, and legal tweaks to prevent current measures from hampering food shipments. First reported by Reuters in June, the new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment package," the Commission said in a statement. Officials privately referred to it as a "sixth-and-a-half" set of sanctions for its limited scope compared with six previous rounds imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 that hit Russian financial services, oil or coal.
Chloe-Louise Bond, who was diagnosed by doctors with ADHD as child, still struggles with the symptoms but is learning to cope.
Consumers, employers, and just about everyone else interested in health care prices will soon get an unprecedented look at what […] The post How much health insurers pay for almost everything is about to go public appeared first on TheGrio.
Deutsche Bank's George Saravelos has some guidance for investors as recession risk supplants inflation as the market's chief concern.
The country is seeking to sell oil without restrictions a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, hoping to evade a possible price cap.
Why don't some people like the taste of water? An expert explains why — and how to find water you might like to drink.
An Insider reporter who lives in New York City toured $1,500-a-month apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina, to see how the two cities compared.
The president is bowing to reality following objections to his agenda from conservative West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.
Sarah Palin, a commercial fisherman at the time, later became a supporter of former President Donald Trump, ex-husband of Ivana, who died Thursday
The former president’s niece wonders why we’re all surprised at the revelations of the January 6 public hearings.
Britney Spears shared some risqué nude underwater Instagram photos this week, showing off her abs and butt. Britney works out with her new husband, Sam Asghari.
An investigation has been launched into an Anchorage police interaction with a Filipino woman who handed over a “white privilege card” instead of her driver’s license when she was pulled over in Alaska. Mimi Israelah claimed in a now-deleted Facebook post that she was driving to a pizzeria in Anchorage when she was pulled over for weaving in traffic. Israelah wrote she could not find her driver’s license when “Officer Bo” asked to see it.
Mainstream media loves these new-look Bengals.
Heidi Klum is giving fans a glimpse into her steamy getaway with Tom Kaulitz.
Barron is the president’s only child with First Lady Melania. Here's everything you need to know about the youngest Trump.
It’s not been a good few days for the Royal Family. In a week the monarchy machine hoped would be dominated by celebrations for the Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday and all-round admiration for her good works, the headlines have been dominated by other events. First, Thursday saw Deadline’s exclusive that the behind-the-scenes story of […]
In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.
Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera slammed the ball to the ground in frustration when he was removed from the game Friday night, prompting a stern response from manager Oliver Marmol moments before St. Louis closed out a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera was pulled after giving up consecutive hits to start the ninth inning.
YouTube: NBC10 RochesterA Rochester police officer is on desk duty after he was caught on camera forcefully handcuffing an emergency medical technician who’d reportedly bumped his squad car with her ambulance door just outside a hospital.According to News 10 Rochester, the Monroe Ambulance EMT was attempting to unload a patient in the ambulance bay area at Strong Memorial Hospital when she hit the cop’s car. The officer then demanded the EMT give him her identification, but the health-care worke
Her "ID" was labeled an American Global ID and Liberty Pass, expiring in 177 years.