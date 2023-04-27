Two adults and four children were able to escape a house fire uninjured early Thursday morning in Port Huron.

The Port Huron Fire Department responded to the fire at about 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Howard Street. Capt. Kurt McFarland said the fire was concentrated in the front of the house and caused significant damage.

A 46-year-old man, 37-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and 13-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy evacuated without injury.

All six were outside the home when responders arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Six people escape early morning house fire in Port Huron