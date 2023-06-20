Six people face charges, citations after Friday shooting at Freedom Lane Apartments

BATTLE CREEK — Four adults and two teens face citations and charges after an argument led to a shooting Friday at Freedom Lane Apartments.

Battle Creek officers responded to the apartments near Forest Street and W. Dickman Road at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to a release. Witnesses told officers the suspects ran into an apartment, and one of the teens left out a back door.

The teen was found nearby on Spring Street with four weapons — an assault-style pistol and three 9mm handguns — allegedly used in the shooting. Police determined the pistol and one of the handguns were stolen. Police subsequently executed a search warrant for the apartment, where they found ammunition.

Shortly after police set up a barrier around the apartment suspects ran into, three of the adults came out.

The following are charged in connection with the shooting:

A 14-year-old is at the Calhoun County Youth Center for felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

A 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are in the Calhoun County Jail for felonious assault.

A 21-year-old woman is in the Calhoun County Jail for disorderly conduct.

A 20-year-old woman was cited with disorderly conduct and released.

A 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and released to their family.

No people were injured and no property was damaged as a result of the gunshots, police said. Authorities believe the situation started as an argument and assault between people living in the apartment complex.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Six face charges, citations after shooting at Battle Creek apartments