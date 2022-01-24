Six people found dead inside Milwaukee home in suspected homicide

Six people were found dead Sunday afternoon at a Milwaukee home when police performed a welfare check.

The victims, who have not been publicly named, were initially reported as five adults, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a sixth early Monday morning, bringing the total to five men and one woman.

Autopsies are expected to be performed Monday and no cause of death has been revealed.

Milwaukee Police Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said Sunday night that the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

“This is ridiculous, I’m sorry I don’t know a better word to say,” Office of Violence Prevention director Arnitta Holliman said during the press conference.

“We are sick and tired of it. And we as a community, that means all of us have to be sick and tired enough that we step up and do something.”

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the deaths “horrific” and offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

“It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods,” he said in a statement.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to reduce violence. We will achieve that through strengthened and improved law enforcement, through community intervention, and through a renewed commitment to prevention. Again, we can never accept murderous violence as routine, and we must together recommit ourselves to our shared responsibility to find solutions and make our city safer.”

At least 21 people have been murdered in Milwaukee County so far this year, according to the medical examiner’s office.